Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street’s rebound

Feb 14, 2024, 11:41 PM | Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 1:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose in Europe and Asia on Thursday after Wall Street stocks recovered much of their sharp losses from a day before.

Oil prices declined.

Benchmarks rose in most major markets apart from Seoul, while mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Japan reported its economy contracted at an annual rate of 0.4% in the last quarter of 2023, the second straight quarter it shrank after a 2.9% decline in July-September.

technical recession in October-December, contracting 0.3% from the previous quarter.

In London, the FTSE 100 rose 0.2% to 7,585.16. Germany’s DAX advanced 0.6% to 17,047.32, while the CAC 40 in Paris surged 0.9% to 7,746.12.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.2% higher.

Japan’s nominal GDP totaled $4.2 trillion last year, or about 591 trillion yen, putting it behind the U.S., China and Germany as the world’s fourth largest economy. Germany earlier announced its GDP in 2023 was $4.4 trillion, or $4.5 trillion, depending on the currency conversion.

The extended weakness further undermined expectations that the Bank of Japan might tighten its ultra-lax monetary policy and raise its benchmark interest rate from its longstanding level of minus 0.1%. Cheap credit is good for markets, and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.2% to 38,157.94, its highest close in 34 years.

Japanese stocks have gained nearly 14% this year and almost 40% in the past year as investors have crowded into the market while pulling back from investments in China’s poorly performing bourses. The Nikkei 225 benchmark is near its all time high of 38,915, which it hit in late 1989 before the collapse of its financial bubble.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index climbed 0.4% to 15,944.63.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.8% to 7,605.70. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.3% to 2,613.80.

Taiwan’s Taiex jumped 3% to a record high close at 18,644.57 as TSMC, the world’s largest maker of computer chips, reported its revenue jumped nearly 8% in January from a year earlier.

India’s Sensex was up 0.2% and the SET in Bangkok closed 0.4% higher.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 climbed 1%, clawing back more than two-thirds of its loss from Tuesday. A hotter-than-expected report on inflation dented expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, a big reason stocks have rallied to records recently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% a day after after taking its worst loss in nearly 11 months. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.3%.

The smallest stocks, which took the hardest hit from worries about higher interest rates on Tuesday, bounced back more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index leaped 2.4%.

Calm on the bond market helped to keep things steadier on Wall Street. Treasury yields eased after shooting upward a day earlier on expectations the Fed would keep rates high for longer. The central bank has already jacked its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001 to slow the economy to bring inflation down to its target.

Most companies in the S&P 500 also have been topping analysts’ forecasts for the last three months of 2023. Hopes for stronger growth in 2024 from a solid economy have been another reason the S&P 500 has set 10 records already this year.

Lyft shares leaped 35.1% after a wild ride in off-hours trading driven in part by a typo in its latest earnings report. The ride-hailing company reported stronger results than analysts expected, but its press release also said it expects a key measure of profitability to improve by 500 basis points, or 5 percentage points. Later, it said that should have been 50 basis points, or 0.5 percentage points.

Lyft’s stock rocketed by more than 60% in after-hours trading Tuesday following the typo.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil fell 14 cents to $76.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 5 cents, to $81.55 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 150.09 Japanese yen from 150.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.0731 from $1.0727.

World

Associated Press

Japan slips into a recession and loses its spot as the world’s third-largest economy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy is now the world’s fourth-largest after it contracted in the last quarter of 2023 and fell behind Germany. The government reported the economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.4% in October to December, according to Cabinet Office data on real GDP released Thursday, though it grew 1.9% for all […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street’s rebound

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street stocks recovered much of their sharp losses from a day before. Oil prices declined. Benchmarks rose in most major markets apart from Seoul, while mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Japan reported its economy contracted at an annual […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Ukraine needs nearly $9 billion to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry, UN agency says

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine will need nearly $9 billion over the next decade to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia’s invasion and war, the United Nations’ cultural agency said Tuesday. UNESCO estimated that the country’s interlinked culture and tourism sector have lost over $19 billion in revenue during the war that started […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares drop after disappointing US inflation data sends Dow down

TOKYO (AP) — Shares declined Wednesday in Asia after disappointingly high U.S. inflation data sent stocks sliding on Wall Street, raising prospects that interest rates will remain elevated for longer. Regional market watchers were paying close attention to the outcome of the presidential election in Indonesia, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest economies and a supplier […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street listless early Monday following record-breaking week

Coming off a record-breaking week, Wall Street drifted toward modest losses early Monday with more corporate earnings on tap and another inflation update coming from the U.S. government. Futures for the S&P 500 were flat before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%. This week brings an important […]

3 days ago

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukr...

Associated Press

Russia launches 45 drones in mass barrage of Ukraine as Kyiv continues war cabinet reshuffle

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched 45 drones over Ukraine Sunday in a five-and-a-half-hour barrage, officials said, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued the reshuffle of his war cabinet as the war enters its third year. In a statement, the Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 40 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones […]

4 days ago

Stock market today: Asian shares track Wall Street’s rebound