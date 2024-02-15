Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Los Angeles firefighters injured in explosion of pressurized cylinders aboard truck

Feb 15, 2024, 8:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several Los Angeles firefighters were injured, two critically, when an explosion occurred as they responded to a truck with pressurized cylinders that were on fire early Thursday, authorities said.

An estimated seven firefighters were hurt in the explosion shortly before 7 a.m. in the Wilmington area, fire department spokesman Nicholas Prange said in a statement.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital and the others were being evaluated at the scene.

Prange told KNX news radio that the cylinders may have contained natural gas.

Wilmington is 18 miles (29 kilometers) south of downtown, near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

National News

Associated Press

Ford CEO says company will rethink where it builds vehicles after last year’s autoworkers strike

DETROIT (AP) — Last fall’s contentious United Auto Workers’ strike changed Ford’s relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford’s top executive said Thursday. CEO Jim Farley told the Wolfe Research Global Auto Conference in New York that the company always took pride in […]

28 minutes ago

Special prosecutor Tim Merkle mimics the claim that Meade made that Goodson was waving a gun as he ...

Associated Press

Deliberations start again in murder trial of former Ohio deputy after juror dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Deliberations started over again with a replacement juror Thursday in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy accused of pursuing a motorist and killing the man at his family’s home. The panel had deliberated for more than three hours Wednesday before a male juror was dismissed and replaced by […]

39 minutes ago

This image provided by the U.S. Justice Department and contained in the affidavit in support of a c...

Associated Press

Key points of AP report into missed red flags surrounding accused US diplomat-turned-Cuban spy

MIAMI (AP) — Friends and colleagues of Manuel Rocha knew him for an aristocratic, almost regal, bearing that was fitting for an Ivy League-educated career U.S. diplomat who held top posts across Latin America. So former CIA operative Félix Rodríguez was dubious in 2006 when a defected Cuban Army lieutenant colonel showed up at his […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin lawmakers consider regulating AI use in elections and as a way to reduce state workforce

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers were set to take their first floor votes Thursday on legislation to regulate artificial intelligence, joining a growing number of states grappling with how to control the technology as November’s elections loom. The Assembly was scheduled to vote on a pair of bills. The first is a bipartisan measure […]

49 minutes ago

Manuel Rocha sits in his office at Steel Hector & Davis in Miami in January 2003, joining the firm ...

Associated Press

Red flags, missed clues: How accused US diplomat-turned-Cuban spy avoided scrutiny for decades

MIAMI (AP) — Manuel Rocha was well known in Miami’s elite circles for an aristocratic, almost regal, bearing that seemed fitting for an Ivy League-educated career U.S. diplomat who held top posts in Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba and the White House. “Ambassador Rocha,” as he preferred to be called, demanded and got respect. So former CIA […]

1 hour ago

Shoppers peruse stacks of hoodies on display in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Timna...

Associated Press

Retail sales fall 0.8% in January from December as shoppers take a break after strong holiday season

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans took a break from spending in January after the traditional holiday season splurge. Retail sales fell 0.8% in January from the strong pace in December when they rose a revised 0.4%, according to the Commerce Department’s report on Thursday. Excluding sales at auto dealerships and gas stations, sales were down […]

2 hours ago

Los Angeles firefighters injured in explosion of pressurized cylinders aboard truck