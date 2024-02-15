The 2024 Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference

Close
Feb 15, 2024, 9:37 AM | Updated: 11:01 am

...

Are you ready for the next big disaster? If you cannot confidently say you, your business, or your community is, you may want to consider attending the Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference happening April 2-4 in Tacoma.

The Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference attracts top-notch speakers with expertise that includes lessons learned from recent worldwide events like earthquakes, work place violence, current hazards research, contingency planning, school preparedness, technology, media interactions, and public health issues. Speakers and exhibitors provide cutting-edge information on subjects such as business continuity planning, school safety, public health preparedness, homeland security, and public information.

Why You Should Attend

Successful management of emergencies can only be accomplished through effective and pre-established partnerships. This conference offers you the opportunity to develop those relationships; gain the necessary information to develop your response, recovery, and mitigation plans; create your preparedness messaging to those you serve; and gain valuable insight into lessons learned and established best practices. This is the largest and most successful regional emergency management preparedness conference in the Pacific Northwest—attracting attendees from:

  • Emergency Management
  • Safety Professionals
  • Law Enforcement
  • Fire Services
  • EMS
  • Business sector
  • Schools
  • Universities
  • Public Health
  • Utilities
  • Public Works
  • Non-profit Sector
  • Economic Development
  • Local and Federal Government
  • Volunteers
  • Hospitals
  • and all that are tasked with emergency management planning

For more information, please contact us at  360.867.8806 or info@piepc.org.

PIEPC is an all-volunteer and a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization. If you support the conference’s mission of building stronger emergency management partnerships through collaboration, continuous education, and encouragement of those entering the field, be a part of PIEPC. Visit www.piepc.org to learn more about how you can offer a tax-deductible donation to the conference, apply to join the conference committee, become a volunteer, and attend the conference in coming years.

 

