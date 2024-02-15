Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Utah school board seeks resignation of member who questioned athlete’s gender

Feb 15, 2024, 10:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to censure and seek the resignation of a board member whose social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player incited threats against the girl.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to reprimand and censure board member Natalie Cline and ask for her resignation by Feb. 19. The board will no longer allow her to attend meetings, serve on committees or put items on the agenda.

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox had urged the board to take action against Cline, saying she embarrassed the state. The censure resolution said that any authority to impeach or remove Cline from the elected board rests with the Legislature.

Cline, who previously came under investigation for inflammatory comments about LGBTQ+ students, singled out the Salt Lake City athlete in a Facebook post that falsely insinuated the girl was transgender. Cline later apologized for provoking a firestorm of vulgar comments after she learned that the girl was not in fact trans.

But she defended her initial suspicions, saying that a national push to normalize transgender identities makes it “normal to pause and wonder if people are what they say they are.”

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Cline argued the board was taking away her right to represent her constituents without due process. She wrote that she did not have enough time to read all the materials and create a response before Wednesday’s meeting.

The Board of Education found Cline violated policies that require members to respect student privacy and to uphold state educator standards, which include not participating in sexual or emotional harassment of students and treating students with dignity and respect.

The resolution said Cline allowed negative comments about the girl to remain on her social media posts while comments in support of the student were deleted, which together “appeared to constitute cyberbullying as defined” in Utah law.

In a letter published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Thursday the girl’s parents, Al and Rachel van der Beek, also urged Cline to resign.

“Ms. Cline did the very thing we teach our children not to do in terms of bullying, mocking and spreading rumors and gossip about others,” the letter said. “Ms. Cline did the very thing we teach our children not to do — she blasted social media without fact checking, which ultimately led to a barrage of hateful and despicable comments that were directed at our daughter that lasted for more than 16 hours.”

National News

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmaker seeks to ban corporations from buying up single-family homes

A Nebraska lawmaker whose north Omaha district has struggled for years with a housing shortage is pushing a bill that, if passed, could make Nebraska the first in the country to forbid out-of-state hedge funds and other corporate entities from buying up single-family properties. Sen. Justin Wayne’s bill echoes legislative efforts in other states and […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan school shooter’s father wants a jury from outside the community

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan school shooter wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case, arguing that he can’t get a fair trial because of excessive publicity and his wife’s recent conviction. “They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion,” defense lawyer Mariell Lehman […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

11 cold-stunned sea turtles returned to Atlantic after rehabilitation in Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Workers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida have released 11 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Atlantic Ocean. The turtles were released earlier this week near Cape Canaveral after two months of rehabilitation, the aquarium said in a news release Thursday. They were part of a group of […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

A loophole got him a free New York hotel stay for five years. Then he claimed to own the building

NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Endangered right whale floating dead off Georgia is rare species’ second fatality since January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The carcass of a North Atlantic right whale found floating off the coast of Georgia marks the second known death in the past month for the critically endangered whale species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the dead whale off Tybee Island east of Savannah had been identified as a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Burning insulation causes DC to evacuate Metro station and suspend service on multiple lines

WASHINGTON (AP) — An insulator under a rail car caught fire Thursday, forcing the evacuation of an underground Metro station when smoke filled the station. The DC Fire and Emergency Services agency posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that nine people were evaluated for injuries and that one was transported […]

3 hours ago

Utah school board seeks resignation of member who questioned athlete’s gender