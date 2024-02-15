Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

11 cold-stunned sea turtles returned to Atlantic after rehabilitation in Florida

Feb 15, 2024, 1:53 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Workers from Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida have released 11 cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtles back into the Atlantic Ocean.

The turtles were released earlier this week near Cape Canaveral after two months of rehabilitation, the aquarium said in a news release Thursday. They were part of a group of 16 turtles that arrived at the Tampa Bay area facility from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts in December. The other five turtles are still receiving care.

“We are excited to share that 11 of our Kemp’s ridley patients are fully recovered and have been cleared for release by us, as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” Dr. Shelly Marquardt said in a statement. “All 11 were ready to go back home to the east coast of Florida into a warmer part of the Atlantic Ocean.”

Hundreds of sea turtles suffer hypothermia and severe debilitation every year in the colder waters of Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, as the cold-blooded reptiles are unable to regulate their body temperatures.

Rehabilitation facilities in the Northeast frequently collaborate with other facilities to treat cold-stunned turtles. A total of 52 sea turtles were flown this past winter to Florida, where they were treated by Clearwater Marine Aquarium, as well as Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Aquarium and Loggerhead Marine Life Center.

National News

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmaker seeks to ban corporations from buying up single-family homes

A Nebraska lawmaker whose north Omaha district has struggled for years with a housing shortage is pushing a bill that, if passed, could make Nebraska the first in the country to forbid out-of-state hedge funds and other corporate entities from buying up single-family properties. Sen. Justin Wayne’s bill echoes legislative efforts in other states and […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan school shooter’s father wants a jury from outside the community

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The father of a Michigan school shooter wants jurors from a different county to decide his involuntary manslaughter case, arguing that he can’t get a fair trial because of excessive publicity and his wife’s recent conviction. “They have been clearly convicted in the court of public opinion,” defense lawyer Mariell Lehman […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

A loophole got him a free New York hotel stay for five years. Then he claimed to own the building

NEW YORK (AP) — For five years, a New York City man managed to live rent-free in a landmark Manhattan hotel by exploiting an obscure local housing law. But prosecutors this week said Mickey Barreto went too far when he filed paperwork claiming ownership of the entire New Yorker Hotel building — and tried to […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Endangered right whale floating dead off Georgia is rare species’ second fatality since January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The carcass of a North Atlantic right whale found floating off the coast of Georgia marks the second known death in the past month for the critically endangered whale species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the dead whale off Tybee Island east of Savannah had been identified as a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Burning insulation causes DC to evacuate Metro station and suspend service on multiple lines

WASHINGTON (AP) — An insulator under a rail car caught fire Thursday, forcing the evacuation of an underground Metro station when smoke filled the station. The DC Fire and Emergency Services agency posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that nine people were evaluated for injuries and that one was transported […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US Justice Department sues over Tennessee law targeting HIV-positive people convicted of sex work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sued the state of Tennessee over its decades-old felony aggravated prostitution law, arguing that it illegally imposes tougher criminal penalties on people who are HIV positive. The lawsuit, filed in western Tennessee, follows an investigation completed in December by the Justice Department that warned that […]

3 hours ago

11 cold-stunned sea turtles returned to Atlantic after rehabilitation in Florida