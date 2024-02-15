Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Bystander tells of tackling armed, fleeing person after shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Feb 15, 2024, 3:54 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally had just ended when fan Trey Filter heard what he initially thought was fireworks. Then someone screamed, “Get him!”

And that is how the 40-year-old wound up in widely circulated video of him tackling an armed person after the post-parade shooting, which left one dead and nearly two dozen others wounded.

“I am not a a big shot, you know, tough guy, but I saw the guy they were talking about tackling, and I’m just, I just I don’t know what the hell I was thinking,” said Filter, who owns an asphalt and concrete company and lives in Maize, a suburb of Wichita, Kansas.

Police said they detained three people but released one who they determined wasn’t involved, leaving two juveniles in custody. Chief Stacey Graves acknowledged the video at a news conference and said police were working to determine if the person tackled was among those detained.

The shooting happened as Filter was walking to his car with his wife, Casey Filter, and their 15- and 12-year-old children. Surrounded by a sea of law enforcement, including people with sniper rifles stationed on rooftops, the family had felt safe. And like many in the crowd, they assumed the rapid-fire barrage was celebratory fireworks.

But then he saw police running through the crowd and “a mess starting to unfold,” he recalled.

“So then I hear, ‘Get him!’ and I look to my left, and it wasn’t but a second and a half, maybe two seconds. And somebody was running past me, and they’re yelling, ‘Get him!’ So I jumped.”

He clipped the fleeing person, knocking his gun lose. A few feet farther, another bystander grabbed for the person. Then Filter jumped on top of him, finally knocking him down after, as Filter put it, he “broke two tackles.”

“We was like, ‘We got him.’ I’ll always remember that,” Filter said. “And, then they started screaming, ‘There’s a gun.’”

The men looked for the weapon, not realizing it had been knocked loose. Casey Filter, meanwhile, had noticed that the weapon fell near her after the first failed tackle. The 39-year-old stay-at-home mom nudged it with her feet and then picked it up.

“Right out of a video game,” is how Trey Filter recalled the long-barreled weapon.

Filter also said he hit the person they tackled before police pulled him off.

When it was all over, he grabbed his hat and they made their way toward the car. He recalled that he got congratulatory “attaboys” along the way, but he did not think much of it: “I felt like I had just been in a fight.”

But then local media greeted them when they got home. By then the video was spreading far and wide.

“It’s still not processed,” Trey Filter said. “We we barely let the dogs out when we got home.”

For Casey Filter, what sticks out is how fast everything changed. The weather was gorgeous, she recalled, the fans friendly.

“It was a party until it wasn’t,” she said.

A petition circulating online calls for her husband and the other bystander to get Super Bowl rings. Trey Filter laughed at the idea.

“I’m sure there were a thousand other men there that would have done it,” he said. “We, like everyone else, are just kind of hearing about this as it unfolds.”

National News

New York City Police officers stand guard following a shooting at the Mount Eden subway station, Mo...

Associated Press

16-year-old boy arrested in NYC subway shooting that killed 1 and wounded 5

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour earlier this week, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The teen is one of three suspected shooters wanted for the Feb. 13 shooting that authorities said stemmed from a dispute […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Before Russia’s satellite threat, there were Starfish Prime, nesting dolls and robotic arms

WASHINGTON (AP) — What would it mean if Russia used nuclear warheads to destroy U.S. satellites? Your home’s electrical and water systems could fail. Aviation, rail and car traffic could come to a halt. Your cellphone could stop working. These are among the reasons why there was alarm this week over reports that Russia may […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Shooting on a Cheyenne, Wyoming, street kills one, injures two

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A shooting on a street in Wyoming’s capital Thursday killed one man and wounded two others. The shooting around 2 p.m. in a residential area near restaurants and offices happened about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from the state Capitol, Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alexandra Farkas said. Investigators weren’t yet sure what […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Angela Chao, shipping business CEO and Mitch McConnell’s sister-in-law, dies in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has died in a car accident, her family says. Chao, 50, died Sunday in Texas, according to a family statement that did not provide any additional details about what happened. The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury convicts Iowa police chief of lying to feds to acquire machine guns

The police chief of a small Iowa town was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday of lying to federal authorities to acquire machine guns prosecutors say he sold for his own profit. The jury convicted Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 47, of conspiring to make false statements to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmaker seeks to ban corporations from buying up single-family homes

A Nebraska lawmaker whose north Omaha district has struggled for years with a housing shortage is pushing a bill that, if passed, could make Nebraska the first in the country to forbid out-of-state hedge funds and other corporate entities from buying up single-family properties. Sen. Justin Wayne’s bill echoes legislative efforts in other states and […]

3 hours ago

Bystander tells of tackling armed, fleeing person after shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade