Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Americans divided on TikTok ban even as Biden campaign joins the app, AP-NORC poll shows

Feb 16, 2024, 2:25 AM

FILE - Fans sit under a TikTok ad at a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, April 14, 2023, in New York...

FILE - Fans sit under a TikTok ad at a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, April 14, 2023, in New York. President Joe Biden's campaign is embracing TikTok to court younger voters ahead of the U.S. presidential elections, but U.S. adults seem to be split about whether the video-sharing app should even operate in the country. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


President Joe Biden’s campaign is embracing TikTok to court younger voters ahead of the presidential elections, but U.S. adults have mixed views about whether the video-sharing app should even operate in the country.

A new poll by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a three-way split when it comes to banning the app, with 31% of U.S. adults saying they would favor a nationwide ban on TikTok use, while 35% say they would oppose that type of action. An additional 31% of adults say they neither favor nor oppose a ban on the social media platform, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance.

Talks of a TikTok ban reached a fever pitch in the U.S. early last year after a series of Western lawmakers, governments and regulators raised concerns that a set of Chinese laws could force the company to share user data with the country’s authoritarian government. Specific evidence of such an incident hasn’t been provided by the U.S. government or TikTok critics, who also posit the platform could be used to spread propaganda beneficial to the Chinese government’s interests or be used to bury or amplify certain topics.

TikTok has vigorously defended itself, saying in part that it has never shared data with the Chinese government and won’t do so if asked. The company also has promised to wall off U.S. user data from its parent company through a separate entity run independently from ByteDance and monitored by outside observers. TikTok says new user data is currently being stored on servers maintained by the software company Oracle.

The White House reaffirmed this week there is an ongoing review of the platform by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which last year reportedly threatened to widely ban the app if its Chinese owners don’t divest their stakes.

Meanwhile, congressional efforts to enact a broader ban — including bipartisan legislation that doesn’t mention TikTok by name but would give the Commerce Department the power to review and potentially restrict its use — was stalled last year amid opposition from industry and digital rights groups, as well as some lawmakers, influencers and small businesses who use the platform.

The AP-NORC poll shows TikTok users — about 170 million in the U.S., most of whom skew younger — are less likely to be worried about the app sharing American users’ data, reflecting a previously felt generational divide. About a quarter of daily users say they are “extremely or very concerned” about the idea of the Chinese government obtaining the personal information of users, compared to about half of U.S. adults overall.

“For politicians, it’s like a hot potato,” said Dan Ives, a tech analyst at the financial advisory firm Wedbush Securities. “Because in one way (they) want to sound tough in front of the microphone. But then the reality is, it could backfire.”

A majority of U.S. adults, 56%, said they would favor a more limited TikTok ban on government devices, such as government employees’ computers and phones. Such bans have been implemented by at least 36 states, the federal government and some other countries, as well as the European Union. About a quarter of U.S. adults are neutral on blocking TikTok from government devices, while 17% are opposed.

The Biden campaign has said it is using a separate cellphone for TikTok to isolate the app from other communications and was taking additional steps for protection. Some Republicans have criticized the decision.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, also told reporters on Monday that he remained concerned about the social media platform.

“We still need to find a way to follow India, which has prohibited TikTok,” Warner said. “I’m a little worried about a mixed message.”

In response to a question about whether the campaign’s use of the app neutralizes security concerns that have been raised, TikTok spokesperson Alex Haurek said, “We’re hopeful policymakers — of both parties — recognize the progress we’ve made in securing protected U.S. user data, an effort that has put us well ahead of any peer company in this space.”

Last year, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joined the app in an effort to reach younger voters, despite calling it “digital fentanyl” that must be banned. Other Republican candidates found other methods to get their messages on the platform, such as producing video clips that could be shared between apps or working with conservative influencers already present on the app.

The poll also found that about 6 in 10 U.S. adults — and 41% of daily TikTok users — are “extremely or very concerned” about the amount of time children and teenagers spend on TikTok. A majority of adults, 59%, say they are concerned about the spread of misinformation on the app, while about half are worried about people doing dangerous or illegal things they see others doing on the platform, something that is felt less among TikTok users.

TikTok said last year it was implementing time limits for minors. But those restrictions still allow teens to keep watching content after they enter a passcode.

The company says it’s also bolstering its work to counter misinformation by partnering with more global fact-checking organizations, among other initiatives. This week, TikTok said it would set up fact-checking hubs inside the app to help counter false information in the upcoming European Union elections.

___

AP Journalist Linley Sanders contributed from Washington.

___

The poll of 1,152 adults was conducted Jan. 25–29, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.

National News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organization civil ...

Associated Press

Verdict in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial expected Friday, capping busy week of court action

NEW YORK (AP) — A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial, adding to a consequential week on the former president’s legal calendar. Trump could be hit with millions of dollars in penalties and other sanctions in the decision by Judge Arthur Engoron, who has already ruled that the former […]

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, Feb. 13, 2024, in Wa...

Associated Press

Biden is going to the site of last year’s train derailment in Ohio. Republicans say he took too long

WASHINGTON (AP) — For over a year, President Joe Biden waited for what the White House said was the right moment to visit East Palestine, Ohio, facing criticism that he was ignoring the victims of an explosive fire caused by a train derailment. On Friday, the president goes to the village of 5,000 at the […]

5 hours ago

The Theodore Roosevelt Building, location of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, on Feb. 13, 2...

Associated Press

Trump wants to fire thousands of government workers. Liberals are preparing to fight back if he wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has plans to radically reshape the federal government if he returns to the White House, from promising to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally to abolishing government agencies and firing tens of thousands of workers and replacing them with loyalists. Liberal organizations in Washington are backing […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Driver who injured 9 in a California sidewalk crash guilty of hit-and-run but not DUI

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — A driver who plowed into a crowd on a Southern California sidewalk in 2019, injuring nine people, was convicted Thursday of hit-and-run crimes, but jurors deadlocked on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. A mistrial was declared over the DUI charge in the trial of 27-year-old Christopher Solis, […]

9 hours ago

New York City Police officers stand guard following a shooting at the Mount Eden subway station, Mo...

Associated Press

16-year-old boy arrested in NYC subway shooting that killed 1 and wounded 5

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour earlier this week, the U.S. Marshals Service said. The teen is one of three suspected shooters wanted for the Feb. 13 shooting that authorities said stemmed from a dispute […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Before Russia’s satellite threat, there were Starfish Prime, nesting dolls and robotic arms

WASHINGTON (AP) — What would it mean if Russia used nuclear warheads to destroy U.S. satellites? Your home’s electrical and water systems could fail. Aviation, rail and car traffic could come to a halt. Your cellphone could stop working. These are among the reasons why there was alarm this week over reports that Russia may […]

10 hours ago

Americans divided on TikTok ban even as Biden campaign joins the app, AP-NORC poll shows