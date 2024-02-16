Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US wholesale inflation accelerated in January in latest sign that prices picked up last month

Feb 16, 2024, 5:42 AM

FILE - The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., is shown on Nov. 30,...

FILE - The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., is shown on Nov. 30, 2023. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, the Labor Department releases producer prices data for January. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States accelerated in January, the latest sign that some inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated.

The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.3% from December to January after having fallen -0.1% from November to December. Measured year over year, producer prices rose by a mild 0.9% in January.

The figures follow a surprisingly hot report this week that showed that consumer prices eased less than expected last month, signaling that the pandemic-fueled inflation surge is only gradually and fitfully coming under control.

Public frustration with inflation has become a central issue in President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Measures of inflation have plummeted from their heights and are nearing the Federal Reserve’s target level. Yet many Americans remain exasperated that average prices are still about 19% higher than they were when Biden took office.

Some of Friday’s data is used to calculate the Fed’s preferred price measure, which will be reported later this month. That gauge has been running well below the better-known consumer price index. In the second half of 2023, the Fed’s favored measure showed that prices rose at just a 2% annual rate, matching its inflation target.

Fed officials have expressed optimism that inflation is headed lower, and in December they forecast that they would cut their benchmark rate three times this year. Last year, the Fed hiked its rate to a 22-year high of about 5.4% to extend its concerted drive to conquer high inflation. Its rate hikes, which were intended to cool borrowing and spending, have made it far more expensive to obtain mortgages, take out auto and business loans or use credit cards.

Should inflation return to the Fed’s 2% target, high borrowing rates would likely no longer be deemed necessary. Instead, the Fed would be expected to cut rates, which would make consumer and business loans more affordable.

Some Wall Street traders and economists had expected the Fed to implement its first rate cut as soon as March. But two weeks ago, Powell made clear that a cut that month was unlikely and said the Fed needed “greater confidence” that inflation is sustainably returning to its 2% target before it would start reducing rates. Most economists now envision a rate cut in May or, perhaps more likely, in June.

Fed officials have expressed optimism that inflation is headed lower, and in December they forecast that they would cut their benchmark rate three times this year. Last year, the Fed hiked its rate to a 22-year high of about 5.4% to extend its concerted drive to conquer high inflation. Its rate hikes, which were intended to cool borrowing and spending, have made it far more expensive to obtain mortgages, take out auto and business loans or use credit cards.

Should inflation return to the Fed’s 2% target, high borrowing rates would likely no longer be deemed necessary. Instead, the Fed would be expected to cut rates, which would make consumer and business loans more affordable.

Some Wall Street traders and economists had expected the Fed to implement its first rate cut as soon as March. But two weeks ago, Powell made clear that a cut that month was unlikely and said the Fed needed “greater confidence” that inflation is sustainably returning to its 2% target before it would start reducing rates. Most economists now envision a rate cut in May or, perhaps more likely, in June.

National News

Associated Press

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t run for president in 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott. Manchin announced his decision in a speech at West Virginia University. The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party’s leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man is charged in a car accident that killed 2 Chicago women in St. Louis for a Drake concert

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter from Chicago who were fatally struck by a Jeep after leaving a Drake concert. Monte Henderson of suburban St. Louis was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hyundai recalls more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai is recalling more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to a fire risk and owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until a repair is completed. The recall includes certain 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90, and 2019 Genesis G70 vehicles. A letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community, Oct. 28, 2023, in the wake o...

Associated Press

Maine gunman says reservists were worried he was going to do something because ‘I am capable’

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Army reservist responsible for Maine’s deadliest mass shooting told state police in New York before his hospitalization last summer that fellow soldiers were worried about him because he was ”gonna friggin’ do something.” Reservist Robert Card told troopers who escorted him to a hospital in upstate New York that fellow […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son sent officers to his body — in a sewer drain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son has been found, and she told police where to locate the boy’s body. They found it in a sewer drain. Now she’ll face a murder charge, police said. Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was taken into custody shortly before 10 […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A golfer drives range balls on a warm day in Des Plaines, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024. On Friday, Feb...

Associated Press

Consumers sentiment rose slightly last month as growth improves, inflation falls

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer sentiment ticked higher this month, after soaring in December and January, underscoring that Americans are starting to feel better about the economy after several years of gloom. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday, ticked up to 79.6 in February, from 79 in January. The small […]

2 hours ago

US wholesale inflation accelerated in January in latest sign that prices picked up last month