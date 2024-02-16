Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Consumers sentiment rose slightly last month as growth improves, inflation falls

Feb 16, 2024, 7:33 AM

FILE - A golfer drives range balls on a warm day in Des Plaines, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024. On Friday, Feb...

FILE - A golfer drives range balls on a warm day in Des Plaines, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024. On Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for the month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer sentiment ticked higher this month, after soaring in December and January, underscoring that Americans are starting to feel better about the economy after several years of gloom.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday, ticked up to 79.6 in February, from 79 in January. The small gain followed two months of sharp increases that were the largest in more than 30 years. How Americans feel could impact the presidential race this year, which will likely focus heavily on President Joe Biden’s economic record.

Still, consumer sentiment remains 6% below its long-run average after the worst spike in inflation in four decades pushed up the cost of groceries, rent, gas, and other necessities, frustrating many consumers.

“The fact that sentiment lost no ground this month suggests that consumers continue to feel more assured about the economy, confirming the considerable improvements in December and January,” said Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey. “Consumers continued to express confidence that the slowdown in inflation and strength in labor markets would continue.”

Improving consumer confidence can often lead to greater spending, which can support economic growth. Since the pandemic, however, consumer spending has been mostly healthy even when measures of sentiment were quite low.

National News

Associated Press

Kansas City tries to recover after mass shooting at Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — As Kansas City tries to recover after the mass shooting that turned a Super Bowl celebration into chaos, police are working with juvenile prosecutors to determine what happens next with the two young people in custody. A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday […]

58 minutes ago

FILE - The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., is shown on Nov. 30,...

Associated Press

US wholesale inflation accelerated in January in latest sign that prices picked up last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States accelerated in January, the latest sign that some inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.3% from December to January after having fallen -0.1% from November […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Pride flags are held at the Tennessee Capitol, Jan. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. Dozens of ...

Associated Press

Proposed questions on sexual orientation and gender identity for the Census Bureau’s biggest survey

The U.S. Census Bureau this year plans to test questions about sexual orientation and gender identity for its most comprehensive survey of American life. The test questions will be sent to 480,000 households, with the statistical agency expecting just over half to respond. If the questions are approved, it will be the first time sexual […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Protests, poisoning and prison: The life and death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny, Russia’s top opposition leader and President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died in prison on Friday, a statement from the Federal Penitentiary Service said. Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, felt unwell after a walk and collapsed, it said. The politician’s team had no immediate confirmation of his death. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A fan holds a flag on Gay Pride night in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...

Associated Press

The Census Bureau is thinking about how to ask about sex. People have their opinions

The how to ask about sex. People have opinions. Dozens of health officials, civil rights groups, individuals and businesses have weighed in about how the statistical agency should ask about sexual orientation and gender identity for the first time on its most comprehensive survey of American life. An Associated Press review of the 91 written […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Fans sit under a TikTok ad at a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, April 14, 2023, in New York...

Associated Press

Americans divided on TikTok ban even as Biden campaign joins the app, AP-NORC poll shows

President Joe Biden’s campaign is embracing TikTok to court younger voters ahead of the presidential elections, but U.S. adults have mixed views about whether the video-sharing app should even operate in the country. A new poll by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a three-way split when it comes to […]

5 hours ago

Consumers sentiment rose slightly last month as growth improves, inflation falls