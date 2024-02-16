Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A man is charged in a car accident that killed 2 Chicago women in St. Louis for a Drake concert

Feb 16, 2024, 8:22 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man in the deaths of a mother and daughter from Chicago who were fatally struck by a Jeep after leaving a Drake concert.

Monte Henderson of suburban St. Louis was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. Court records show that he has been jailed on a $200,000 bond and doesn’t yet have an attorney. He has no phone listing.

The accident happened early Wednesday. Police said 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter, Alyssa Cordova, were crossing a downtown street when they were struck. Police said Henderson sped through red lights before his Jeep Cherokee struck another vehicle, then hit the women.

Bracero and Cordova had come to St. Louis to see the Drake performance Tuesday night.

The deaths have spawned new concerns about reckless driving in St. Louis. Last February, a 17-year-old athlete from Tennessee, Janae Edmondson, lost both legs after being struck by a car following a downtown volleyball tournament.

National News

Associated Press

Hyundai recalls more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to fire risk

Hyundai is recalling more than 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to a fire risk and owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until a repair is completed. The recall includes certain 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90, and 2019 Genesis G70 vehicles. A letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states […]

12 minutes ago

FILE - A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community, Oct. 28, 2023, in the wake o...

Associated Press

Maine gunman says reservists were worried he was going to do something because ‘I am capable’

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An Army reservist responsible for Maine’s deadliest mass shooting told state police in New York before his hospitalization last summer that fellow soldiers were worried about him because he was ”gonna friggin’ do something.” Reservist Robert Card told troopers who escorted him to a hospital in upstate New York that fellow […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son sent officers to his body — in a sewer drain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son has been found, and she told police where to locate the boy’s body. They found it in a sewer drain. Now she’ll face a murder charge, police said. Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was taken into custody shortly before 10 […]

45 minutes ago

FILE - A golfer drives range balls on a warm day in Des Plaines, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024. On Friday, Feb...

Associated Press

Consumers sentiment rose slightly last month as growth improves, inflation falls

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer sentiment ticked higher this month, after soaring in December and January, underscoring that Americans are starting to feel better about the economy after several years of gloom. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday, ticked up to 79.6 in February, from 79 in January. The small […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

Kansas City tries to recover after mass shooting at Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — As Kansas City tries to recover after the mass shooting that turned a Super Bowl celebration into chaos, police are working with juvenile prosecutors to determine what happens next with the two young people in custody. A mother of two was killed and 22 people were injured by gunfire Wednesday […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., is shown on Nov. 30,...

Associated Press

US wholesale inflation accelerated in January in latest sign that prices picked up last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States accelerated in January, the latest sign that some inflation pressures in the economy remain elevated. The Labor Department reported Friday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.3% from December to January after having fallen -0.1% from November […]

3 hours ago

A man is charged in a car accident that killed 2 Chicago women in St. Louis for a Drake concert