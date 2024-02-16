Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Oregon TV station apologizes after showing racist image during program highlighting good news

Feb 16, 2024, 2:03 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A television station in Portland, Oregon, apologized Friday for inadvertently showing a racist image during a program aimed at highlighting positive stories.

KGW-TV displayed the image Thursday evening during “The Good Stuff,” which includes a “Throwback Thursday” segment sharing “cheesy, silly, or memorable” photos submitted by viewers.

“The image, seemingly from the 1950s, depicted children throwing balls towards a sign prominently displaying (a racial slur),” the station said Friday in a statement posted to its website. “We understand the profound hurt this image inflicted upon our viewers and staff, particularly members of our Black community. To those who were exposed to the image and were hurt by it, we offer our sincerest apologies.”

KGW has a policy of thoroughly screening all content for standards and accuracy before broadcast, but failed to uphold it, the station said. It said it had taken internal steps to address the mistake.

“We are appalled by the slide shared by KGW news yesterday evening that displayed an explicitly racist image,” James Posey and Pastor J.W. Matt Hennessee, leaders of the Portland chapter of the NAACP, said in a written statement Friday. “We are looking to KGW leadership to immediately provide clarity on how and why this happened.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called on the station to address the issue and make sure it never happens again.

National News

Associated Press

A California judge is under investigation for alleged antisemitism and ethical violations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California judge is under investigation by a state agency for allegedly making antisemitic remarks when addressing a deputy public defender, failing to recuse himself from cases involving attorneys and other people he socialized with, sexually harassing women, and other ethical violations. Humboldt County Superior Court Judge Gregory Kreis was […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Driver of stolen tow truck smashes police cruisers during Maryland chase

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a stolen tow truck led police on a chase through Maryland on Friday, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way. Troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Compton man who may have been dog breeder mauled to death by pit bulls in backyard

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton man who may have been breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in a backyard, authorities said Friday. The 35-year-old man died after he was attacked Thursday night, Los Angeles County authorities said. His name wasn’t immediately released. The man’s girlfriend discovered his body in a kennel area Friday […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury awards $10 million to man who was wrongly convicted of murder

DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out at the request of prosecutors. The jury said Alexandre Ansari’s constitutional rights were violated by a Detroit police detective who concealed evidence in […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A $355 million penalty and business ban: Takeaways from Trump’s New York civil fraud verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump suffered a big blow Friday as a New York judge ordered the former president and his companies to pay $355 million in penalties for what the judge described as a scheme to deceive banks and insurers by exaggerating Trump’s wealth on his annual financial statements. The stunning ruling adds […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey district settles sex abuse lawsuit involving former teacher for $6 million

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A southern New Jersey school district will pay $6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by two students who claim they were sexually assaulted for years by a former high school teacher. The male students had filed separate lawsuits weeks apart alleging they were assaulted by Nicholas Zaccaria, a social […]

2 hours ago

Oregon TV station apologizes after showing racist image during program highlighting good news