Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Compton man who may have been dog breeder mauled to death by pit bulls in backyard

Feb 16, 2024, 3:55 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton man who may have been breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in a backyard, authorities said Friday.

The 35-year-old man died after he was attacked Thursday night, Los Angeles County authorities said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The man’s girlfriend discovered his body in a kennel area Friday morning and called authorities, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man had been feeding the dogs when some of the animals may have begun fighting and “then ultimately attacked and mauled the victim,” sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gomez told KTLA-TV.

The man may have been breeding and selling pit bulls because investigators found 13 dogs, including eight puppies, in the yard, authorities said.

The dogs were turned over to county animal control officials.

National News

Associated Press

Jury awards $10 million to man who was wrongly convicted of murder

DETROIT (AP) — A jury awarded $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out at the request of prosecutors. The jury said Alexandre Ansari’s constitutional rights were violated by a Detroit police detective who concealed evidence in […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Jersey district settles sex abuse lawsuit involving former teacher for $6 million

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A southern New Jersey school district will pay $6 million to settle a lawsuit brought by two students who claim they were sexually assaulted for years by a former high school teacher. The male students had filed separate lawsuits weeks apart alleging they were assaulted by Nicholas Zaccaria, a social […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Feds charge Minnesota man who they say trained with ISIS and threatened violence against New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen who rapped about flying to “shoot New York up” after training with ISIS in his native Somalia has been charged with supporting a terrorist organization, federal prosecutors said Friday. Harafa Hussein Abdi, 41, of Minneapolis was arrested recently in East Africa and taken to the United States […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A science experiment gone wrong at a Tennessee elementary school sent 18 students and a teacher to the hospital on Friday, officials said. The third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments with an outside presenter and several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Sheriff says Tennessee man tried to enroll at Michigan school to meet minor

SCOTTVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Tennessee man traveled to Michigan and tried to enroll at a high school after meeting a minor online, authorities said. A suspicious staff member at Mason County Central alerted a sheriff’s deputy who interviewed the young man Tuesday and learned that he wasn’t a teenager as claimed, the sheriff’s […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon TV station apologizes after showing racist image during program highlighting good news

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A television station in Portland, Oregon, apologized Friday for inadvertently showing a racist image during a program aimed at highlighting positive stories. KGW-TV displayed the image Thursday evening during “The Good Stuff,” which includes a “Throwback Thursday” segment sharing “cheesy, silly, or memorable” photos submitted by viewers. “The image, seemingly from […]

2 hours ago

Compton man who may have been dog breeder mauled to death by pit bulls in backyard