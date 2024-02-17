Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

4.7 magnitude earthquake outside of small Texas city among several recently in area

Feb 17, 2024, 11:08 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FALLS CITY, Texas (AP) — An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude that struck early Saturday morning near a small Texas city, one of several that have occurred in the area in recent days, could be felt dozens of miles away, including in San Antonio.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries from the earthquake at 12:32 a.m. that was centered about 2 miles (3 kilometers) southeast of Falls City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Falls City, which has a population of about 500 people, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

About 10 minutes earlier, the area had a 4.4 magnitude earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There have been several earthquakes in the area in recent days and about 30 in the area over the past three weeks. But all the others have been lower in magnitude.

National News

FILE - The likeness of George Washington is seen on a U.S. $1 bill, March 13, 2023, in Marple Towns...

Associated Press

Presidents Day: From George Washington’s modest birthdays to big sales and 3-day weekends

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Like the other Founding Fathers, George Washington was uneasy about the idea of publicly celebrating his life. He was the first leader of a new republic — not a tyrant. And yet the nation will once again commemorate the first U.S. president on Monday, 292 years after he was born. The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly house explosion

STERLING, Va. (AP) — When firefighters arrived at a home in a Washington, D.C., suburb to investigate a report about a gas smell Friday night, they discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence. A short time later, the house exploded and burst into flames, with multiple mayday […]

6 hours ago

Raymond Santiago, executive director, Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, poses for a photo during an in...

Associated Press

Saving democracy is central to Biden’s campaign messaging. Will it resonate with swing state voters?

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Just blocks from the shuttered Bethlehem Steel plant, the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley was bustling on a recent day with scores of older people eating lunch. Downstairs, out of sight, a constant stream of visitors was shopping in its massive food pantry. Over the past seven months, the number visitors to […]

8 hours ago

Katrina Cornish, a professor at Ohio State University who studies rubber alternatives, models a med...

Associated Press

Dandelions and shrubs to replace rubber, new grains and more: Are alternative crops realistic?

Katrina Cornish spends her days raising dandelions and desert shrubs. She harvests the stretchy rubber substances they produce and uses special machines to dip them into condoms, medical gloves and parts for trachea tubes. And she thinks those products could forever alter the landscape of agriculture in the United States. Cornish, a professor at Ohio […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Another endangered whale was found dead off East Coast. This one died after colliding with a ship

Federal authorities said the second critically endangered North Atlantic right whale found dead in the last month showed injuries consistent with a collision with a ship. The whales number less than 360 and they have experienced decline in recent years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it was notified of a dead right whale […]

9 hours ago

FILE- President Joe Biden, with from left, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House...

Associated Press

Christian-nation idea fuels US conservative causes, but historians say it misreads founders’ intent

The U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention Christianity or any specific religion. The Declaration of Independence famously proclaims that people’s rights come from a “Creator” and “Nature’s God” — but doesn’t specify who that is. Yet large numbers of Americans believe the founders intended the U.S. to be a Christian nation, and many believe it should be […]

9 hours ago

4.7 magnitude earthquake outside of small Texas city among several recently in area