Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

Feb 19, 2024, 12:03 AM | Updated: 3:10 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed a woman and wounded five other victims, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police found five victims with gunshot wounds who were transported to a hospital, including a woman who was in critical condition and died at the hospital.

The wounded victims included a woman and three men, who all were listed in stable condition.

A sixth man traveled separately to a hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators believe an altercation between two groups of people at the restaurant escalated to gunfire. It was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots, police said.

No arrests were immediately made after the shooting as police continued to investigate.

National News

Voice actor Sarah Elmaleh poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Recent years ...

Associated Press

Some video game actors are letting AI clone their voices. They just don’t want it to replace them

If you are battling a video game goblin who speaks with a Cockney accent, or asking a gruff Scottish blacksmith to forge a virtual sword, you might be hearing the voice of actor Andy Magee. Except it’s not quite Magee’s voice. It’s a synthetic voice clone generated by artificial intelligence. As video game worlds get […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., listens during a hearing of a special House committee ...

Associated Press

US rivalry with China expands to biotech. Lawmakers see a failure to compete and want to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are raising alarms about what they see as America’s failure to compete with China in biotechnology, warning of the risks to U.S. national security and commercial interests. But as the two countries’ rivalry expands into the biotech industry, some say that shutting out Chinese companies would only hurt the U.S. […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Students eat breakfast and color in Topaz Stotts' second-grade classroom before school start...

Associated Press

A high cost of living and lack of a pension strain teachers in Alaska. Would bonuses help keep them?

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Cory Hughes moved to a remote Alaska village to teach and would happily stay and retire there if he could afford to — despite the dark winters and the fact the bathroom for his housing unit in the school’s kindergarten building has a sink that comes to his knees. But Alaska […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

UN Security Council to vote Tuesday on resolution demanding Gaza ceasefire, US vows to use its veto

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Tuesday on an Arab-backed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, which the United States announced it will veto. Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, put the draft resolution in a final form that can be voted on. Council diplomats, speaking […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Arrests made after girl’s body found encased in concrete and boy’s remains in a suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Two people have been arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after the discovery of a girl’s body encased in concrete and a boy’s remains in a suitcase in Colorado, according to police and public jail records. The City of Pueblo Police Department announced the arrest of Corena […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-YouTube CEO’s son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The 19-year-old son of a former YouTube executive died last week at the UC Berkeley campus where he resided, officials and a relative said. The university confirmed that Marco Troper, a Berkeley freshman, was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at the university’s Clark Kerr Campus. Troper was later pronounced dead by emergency […]

16 hours ago

Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say