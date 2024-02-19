Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

75th George Polk Awards honor coverage of Middle East and Ukraine wars, Supreme Court and Elon Musk

Feb 19, 2024, 7:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times was honored Monday with George Polk Awards for Foreign Reporting and Photojournalism for its coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Photographers Samar Abu Elouf and Yousef Masoud captured “gripping and unforgettable images” as they chronicled the conflict from its opening hours on Oct. 7 until they escaped from Gaza two months later, said Long island University, which presents the annual prizes, in a statement. The Times also relied on longtime freelance journalists in Gaza and imagery developed by its visual investigations team to document the extent of the Israeli bombardment and its impact on civilians.

They were among Polk Awards winners announced Monday in 13 categories. In all, five of the prestigious journalism prizes were for coverage of the Israel-Gaza and Russia-Ukraine wars. The winners will be honored in April as the university marks the 75th anniversary of the awards.

“Given the significance of this year’s program we sensed a special imperative to honor work in the tradition of George Polk,” said John Darnton, curator of the awards, which were created in 1949 in honor of the CBS reporter who was killed while covering the Greek civil war. “As horrific as the outbreak of war in the Middle East and the ongoing fighting in Ukraine were, they provided us with no shortage of magnificent reporting, done at great peril, from which to choose.”

Awards also went to journalists who delved into the business practices of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the ethics of U.S. Supreme Court justices and New York City’s black market for temporary license plates.

Chis Osher and Julia Cardi of the The Gazette of Colorado Springs won the State Reporting award for their exposure of a family court system that relied on unqualified parental evaluators and returned young children to abusive fathers, leading to four deaths in a two-month period. The reporting led to changes in state law and an ongoing criminal investigation.

Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott, Alex Mierjeski, Brett Murphy and the staff of ProPublica won the National Reporting award for revealing questionable gifts to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from wealthy donors and the court’s lack of a meaningful approach to policing ethics.

The 2023 Sydney Schanberg Prize went to Rolling Stone’s Jason Motlagh, who embedded himself with rival gang lords in Haiti. That prize was established by journalist Jane Freiman Schanberg to honor long-form investigative or enterprise journalism and comes with a $25,000 award.

Other winners included the staff of Reuters for reports on Musk-owned companies including SpaceX, Neuralink and Tesla; Luke Mogelson of the New Yorker for reporting from Ukraine; and Anna Werner of CBS News and the KFF Health News team of Brett Kelman, Fred Schulte, Holly K. Hacker and Daniel Chang, for two entries focused on the Food & Drug Administration’s regulation of medical devices.

As part of the 75th anniversary celebration, Long Island University is inviting all previous recipients to an April 12 luncheon in Manhattan where 16 journalists will be honored as “George Polk laureates.”

An evening symposium, “Journalism in an Age of Disinformation, Digital Media and AI,” will feature Associated Press executive editor Julie Pace, Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward, CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour and former New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet as panelists.

National News

Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick, 91, wears a Mynd Immersive virtual reality headset at John Knox ...

Associated Press

‘Soaring’ over hills or ‘playing’ with puppies, study finds seniors enjoy virtual reality

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Retired Army Col. Farrell Patrick taught computer science at West Point during the 1970s and then at two private universities through the 1990s, so he isn’t surprised by the progress technology has made over the decades. But when the 91-year-old got his first virtual reality experience recently, he was stunned. […]

10 minutes ago

Lynette Craig marches with a poster of her brother who went missing in 2020 around the California S...

Associated Press

Long after tragic mysteries are solved, families of Native American victims are kept in the dark

It was the winter of 2021 when Philbert Shorty’s family found his abandoned car stuck in the mud outside the small community of Tsaile near the Arizona-New Mexico state line. “We knew something happened from the get-go,” said his uncle, Ben Shorty. “We couldn’t find any answers.” Family members reported the 44-year-old man missing. And […]

22 minutes ago

Voice actor Sarah Elmaleh poses for a photo in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. Recent years ...

Associated Press

Some video game actors are letting AI clone their voices. They just don’t want it to replace them

If you are battling a video game goblin who speaks with a Cockney accent, or asking a gruff Scottish blacksmith to forge a virtual sword, you might be hearing the voice of actor Andy Magee. Except it’s not quite Magee’s voice. It’s a synthetic voice clone generated by artificial intelligence. As video game worlds get […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis early Monday morning killed a woman and wounded five other victims, police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Police found five victims […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., listens during a hearing of a special House committee ...

Associated Press

US rivalry with China expands to biotech. Lawmakers see a failure to compete and want to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are raising alarms about what they see as America’s failure to compete with China in biotechnology, warning of the risks to U.S. national security and commercial interests. But as the two countries’ rivalry expands into the biotech industry, some say that shutting out Chinese companies would only hurt the U.S. […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Students eat breakfast and color in Topaz Stotts' second-grade classroom before school start...

Associated Press

A high cost of living and lack of a pension strain teachers in Alaska. Would bonuses help keep them?

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Cory Hughes moved to a remote Alaska village to teach and would happily stay and retire there if he could afford to — despite the dark winters and the fact the bathroom for his housing unit in the school’s kindergarten building has a sink that comes to his knees. But Alaska […]

10 hours ago

75th George Polk Awards honor coverage of Middle East and Ukraine wars, Supreme Court and Elon Musk