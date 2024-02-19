Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Cyclist in Washington state sustains injuries after a cougar ‘latched onto’ her

Feb 19, 2024, 3:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A woman suffered injuries to her face and neck after a cougar leapt out and “latched onto” her while she was cycling with a group on a trail in Washington state, authorities said.

The incident happened Saturday on a trail northeast of Fall City, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Seattle, KOMO-TV reported. Friends of the woman, 60, “were able to detach and fight this thing off” after it ”latched onto” her, said Sgt. Carlo Pace with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police.

“They were able to pin down a good size lion with its claws and teeth and everything else under a mountain bike until we arrived,” he said.

The woman was released from the hospital.

The agency described the cougar as a 75-pound (34-kilogram) young male. The animal was shot and killed by wildlife police.

Witnesses told authorities they had seen a second cougar run through the area. But agency police during a search were not able to find a second animal.

The agency said cougar attacks on people are rare.

Last July, an 8-year-old on a camping trip in Olympic National Park in Washington sustained minor injuries in a cougar attack.

AP (New)

Evelyn Jefferson, a crisis outreach supervisor for Lummi Nation, stands at the grave of her son Pat...

Associated Press

Tribes in Washington are battling a devastating opioid crisis. Will a multimillion-dollar bill help?

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Evelyn Jefferson walks deep into a forest dotted with the tents of unhoused Lummi Nation tribal members and calls out names. When someone appears, she and a nurse hand out the opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone. Jefferson, a tribal member herself, knows how critical these kits are: Just five months ago, […]

4 days ago

super bowl parade...

Associated Press

Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration Wednesday, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including children.

4 days ago

Associated Press

Buttigieg visits interstate highway bridge in Pacific Northwest slated for seismic replacement

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday toured the century-old Interstate 5 bridge that connects Portland, Oregon, with southwest Washington state, a vital but earthquake-vulnerable structure that’s set to be replaced as part of a multibillion-dollar project supported by federal funding. The bridge — so old that horses were still a […]

6 days ago

FILE - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019. ...

Associated Press

Jeff Bezos sells nearly 12 million Amazon shares worth at least $2 billion, with more to come

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion. The Amazon executive chairman notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The collective […]

9 days ago

Associated Press

Woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when she was actually experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed and booked her into jail where officials mocked her instead of getting her medical attention, according to a civil rights lawsuit. The federal lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in Tacoma […]

11 days ago

Associated Press

Longtime GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection after two decades in Congress. McMorris Rodgers, 54, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement Thursday she made the decision “after much prayer and reflection.” She did not give a […]

11 days ago

Cyclist in Washington state sustains injuries after a cougar ‘latched onto’ her