Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

Feb 20, 2024, 9:36 AM

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one...

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one person was killed and several injured. (AP Photo/Isabella Volmert)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Isabella Volmert)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Indianapolis have released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was slain during a shooting that apparently started with an argument between two groups of people at a Waffle House restaurant.

Crystal Kennebrew was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting early Monday that also left five other people wounded.

The Marion County coroner’s office has listed her death as a homicide. The updated conditions of the other shooting victims — four men and another woman — were not available Tuesday. Three of the men and the woman were listed Monday in stable condition. The fourth man had been listed in critical condition.

The dispute started about 12:30 a.m. inside the restaurant. Indianapolis police have said it was not immediately clear if any of the victims fired shots. No arrests have been reported.

“We do not have any more updates about this case,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday in an email. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Kennebrew worked as a bartender and co-owned a pub in Gary, Indiana. She was in Indianapolis over the weekend for a party at another club while the city hosted the NBA All-Star game events, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“I don’t know what happened exactly, but Crystal is gone now,” childhood friend Jaleesa Joseph told the newspaper.

“She brought people together. Even in her absence, we are still coming together because of her,” Joseph said. “A lot of my family called after this happened and said she was their favorite bartender in Gary because she always remembered what they needed.”

National News

Associated Press

Early voting in Ohio’s March 19 primary begins Wednesday; registration closing Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some county election boards in Ohio are remaining open late Tuesday, the final day to register for the March 19 primary. Early voting begins Wednesday. Ohioans are choosing party nominees for president, U.S. Senate, state Legislature, Ohio Supreme Court and other seats. The high-stakes three-way Republican Senate primary features Trump-endorsed Cleveland […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’ under state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos created during fertility treatments can be considered children under state law. The decision, issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic, brought a rush of warnings from […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Trump-allied lawyers over 2020 election lawsuit in Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from Sidney Powell and other lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump over $150,000 in sanctions they were ordered to pay for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan. The justices did not comment in leaving […]

3 hours ago

Construction continues at a building complex in Mesquite, Texas, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. As Presiden...

Associated Press

Biden wants people to know most of the money he’s seeking for Ukraine would be spent in the US

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — At a bustling construction site outside of Dallas, there are hopes that Congress can finally pass nearly $95 billion in foreign aid including funding for Ukraine — because factory jobs in the United States depend on that money. Aerospace and defense company General Dynamics’ new factory in the Dallas suburb of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Supreme Court leaves in place the admissions plan at an elite Virginia public high school

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the admissions policy at an elite public high school in Virginia, despite claims that it discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans. A panel of the federal appeals court in Richmond upheld the constitutionality of a revamped admissions policy at the Thomas Jefferson High School […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Honduran ex-president accused of running his country as a ‘narco-state’ set to stand trial in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was once touted by U.S. authorities as a key ally in the war on drugs. Now, federal prosecutors say the political leader ran his Central American nation as a “narco-state,” collecting millions of dollars from violent cartels to fuel his rise to power. Nearly two […]

4 hours ago

Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting