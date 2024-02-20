Man hurt in crash of stolen car steals ambulance after leaving Virginia hospital in gown, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A man who was injured in a car crash walked out of the northern Virginia hospital where he was being treated and made off in an ambulance, which was later found abandoned, authorities said.

Police on Tuesday were searching for the man, who was one of five people who were injured when a stolen car crashed Monday afternoon at the junction of Interstate 66 and Route 50 in Fair Oaks, said Fairfax County police, noting that guns and narcotics were later found in the vehicle.

All five were taken to a hospital, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man who had been a passenger in the crashed car but who hadn’t been discharged yet from Fairfax Hospital walked out in a medical gown with an IV still in his arm and then drove off in a private ambulance, authorities said.

The ambulance was found, but police said Tuesday that they were still searching for the man.