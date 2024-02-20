Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man hurt in crash of stolen car steals ambulance after leaving Virginia hospital in gown, police say

Feb 20, 2024, 9:57 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A man who was injured in a car crash walked out of the northern Virginia hospital where he was being treated and made off in an ambulance, which was later found abandoned, authorities said.

Police on Tuesday were searching for the man, who was one of five people who were injured when a stolen car crashed Monday afternoon at the junction of Interstate 66 and Route 50 in Fair Oaks, said Fairfax County police, noting that guns and narcotics were later found in the vehicle.

All five were taken to a hospital, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said.

A man who had been a passenger in the crashed car but who hadn’t been discharged yet from Fairfax Hospital walked out in a medical gown with an IV still in his arm and then drove off in a private ambulance, authorities said.

The ambulance was found, but police said Tuesday that they were still searching for the man.

National News

Police cars are shown near a Waffle House in Indianapolis Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, where at least one...

Associated Press

Authorities identify woman killed in Indianapolis Waffle House shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities in Indianapolis have released the name of a 35-year-old woman who was slain during a shooting that apparently started with an argument between two groups of people at a Waffle House restaurant. Crystal Kennebrew was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting early Monday that also left five other people […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Early voting in Ohio’s March 19 primary begins Wednesday; registration closing Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some county election boards in Ohio are remaining open late Tuesday, the final day to register for the March 19 primary. Early voting begins Wednesday. Ohioans are choosing party nominees for president, U.S. Senate, state Legislature, Ohio Supreme Court and other seats. The high-stakes three-way Republican Senate primary features Trump-endorsed Cleveland […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’ under state law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos created during fertility treatments can be considered children under state law. The decision, issued in a pair of wrongful death cases brought by couples who had frozen embryos destroyed in an accident at a fertility clinic, brought a rush of warnings from […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Trump-allied lawyers over 2020 election lawsuit in Michigan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal from Sidney Powell and other lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump over $150,000 in sanctions they were ordered to pay for abusing the court system with a sham lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan. The justices did not comment in leaving […]

3 hours ago

Construction continues at a building complex in Mesquite, Texas, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. As Presiden...

Associated Press

Biden wants people to know most of the money he’s seeking for Ukraine would be spent in the US

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — At a bustling construction site outside of Dallas, there are hopes that Congress can finally pass nearly $95 billion in foreign aid including funding for Ukraine — because factory jobs in the United States depend on that money. Aerospace and defense company General Dynamics’ new factory in the Dallas suburb of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Supreme Court leaves in place the admissions plan at an elite Virginia public high school

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the admissions policy at an elite public high school in Virginia, despite claims that it discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans. A panel of the federal appeals court in Richmond upheld the constitutionality of a revamped admissions policy at the Thomas Jefferson High School […]

3 hours ago

Man hurt in crash of stolen car steals ambulance after leaving Virginia hospital in gown, police say