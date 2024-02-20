Westbound SR520 closes at I-405 for two nights

Washington Department of Transportation is in the final stage of seismic retrofitting bridges on I-405 in Bellevue. The next couple of nights crews will restripe lanes on westbound 520 at the 405 interchange, back to its original configuration.

This will shut down all westbound lanes of 520 near the interchange between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Also, the westbound 520 on ramp to southbound 405 will close during these hours to allow crews to work safely.

Drivers needing to continue through Bellevue will have a detour. If you are needing to access southbound 405, drivers should consider I-90.

Next week this same closure is scheduled in the eastbound direction of 520. Work is weather dependent and with scattered showers in the forecast, this could be delayed.

Nate Conners covers traffic and transportation for KIRO Newsradio.

