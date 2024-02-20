Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Westbound SR520 closes at I-405 for two nights

Feb 20, 2024, 2:10 PM

SR 520....

SR 520. (WSDOT flickr)

(WSDOT flickr)

Nate Connors's Profile Picture

BY NATE CONNORS


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Washington Department of Transportation is in the final stage of seismic retrofitting bridges on I-405 in Bellevue.  The next couple of nights crews will restripe lanes on westbound 520 at the 405 interchange, back to its original configuration.

This will shut down all westbound lanes of 520 near the interchange between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.  Also, the westbound 520 on ramp to southbound 405 will close during these hours to allow crews to work safely.

Drivers needing to continue through Bellevue will have a detour.  If you are needing to access southbound 405, drivers should consider I-90.

Next week this same closure is scheduled in the eastbound direction of 520.  Work is weather dependent and with scattered showers in the forecast, this could be delayed.

Nate Conners covers traffic and transportation for KIRO Newsradio.

MyNorthwest News

A Seattle Police Department vehicle....

Steve Coogan and Sam Campbell

Seattle police officers given 9 hour suspensions after slow shooting response

A new report has revealed two Seattle Police Department officers took over 20 minutes to get to a shooting scene a mile away in late 2022.

20 minutes ago

Food delivery biker...

Heather Bosch

Delivery apps adding a side dish of ‘worry’ for restaurants, customers

This should be a joyous time for entrepreneurs, but Seattle's new delivery driver pay standards - and the app-based companies that use them - have served up a side dish of worry.

52 minutes ago

cap rent criminal background checks...

Bill Kaczaraba

Survey: Washingtonians ‘unhappy’ with the lack of affordable housing

Washington residents are more "unhappy" than others in the nation about the price of housing.

2 hours ago

kent trooper shot...

Kate Stone

Man faces multiple charges after WSP trooper shooting in Kent

A man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper multiple times in Kent last Friday has been charged.

2 hours ago

Manufactured homes...

George Hurst, Lynwood city council president

Lynnwood council pres.: Bill that limits rent increases should be passed

The ongoing conversation regarding the pros and cons of HB 2114 has centered on tenants who live in apartment buildings are single family homes.

3 hours ago

Image: The Alabama State Capitol is seen on May 15, 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama....

Associated Press

Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are ‘children’ under state law

Critics say the Alabama embryo ruling may have sweeping implications for fertility treatments.

4 hours ago

Westbound SR520 closes at I-405 for two nights