Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Charges dropped against Florida family accused of attacking gay man in relationship with adult son

Feb 20, 2024, 4:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — South Florida prosecutors dropped criminal charges on Tuesday against a couple and their adult son who had been accused of severely beating a man who had been in a relationship with the son.

Yevhen Makarenko, his wife, Inna, and their son Oleh had each been charged with attempted murder, burglary and kidnapping in the August 2021 beating, the hate crime charges against them in April 2022.

Broward County Assistant State Attorney Veronica Walker wrote in a memorandum outlining the decision not to prosecute that a crime appears to have been committed, but there is no likelihood of conviction.

Defense attorney George Palaidis said the Makarenkos were at home when the attack occurred, as prosecutors acknowledged that cellphone records failed to place the family at the crime scene.

Deputies found the victim at his Pompano Beach home in August 2021, officials said. He initially told detectives that he fell down while drinking alcohol but later said that he had been beaten by Oleh Makarenko and his family.

Investigators learned that the victim and Oleh Makarenko had been dating for several months when his parents found out about the relationship and disapproved. But prosecutors said they were unable to corroborate significant portions of the victim’s account.

National News

Associated Press

Southern California shopping center closed following reports of explosion

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California shopping center was closed Tuesday afternoon following reports of an explosion, officials said. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including bomb squads from the Orange County sheriff and the FBI, responded to The Village at Tustin Legacy. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Orange County Fire Authority said […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan Republicans plan dueling conventions for presidential nomination as turmoil continues

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans’ clash over leadership of their state party could mean dueling presidential nominating conventions will take place March 2, even though the national Republican Party has said members properly removed former chair Kristina Karamo. Former Congressman Pete Hoekstra, the new Michigan GOP chair as recognized by the Republican National Committee, […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Republican DA asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide abortion lawsuit without lower court ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican prosecutor asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday to decide whether a 174-year-old state law bans abortion in the state without waiting for a ruling from a lower appellate court. The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion, reactivated an […]

59 minutes ago

This undated image provided by Sanna Rameau, shows Ana Maria Knezevich, right, and Rameau. Spanish ...

Associated Press

Attorney: Husband denies any involvement in disappearance of American woman in Spain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The husband of an American missing in Spain under suspicious circumstances played no part in her disappearance and disputes her family’s contention that their impending divorce was “nasty,” his attorney said Tuesday. David Knezevich was in his native Serbia when his wife, Ana, disappeared from her Madrid apartment on Feb. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Texas officials set to announce ‘significant’ update in search for missing girl, 11

LIVINGSTON, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities said Tuesday they were planning to give the public “significant” updates in the search for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since she failed to get on a bus for school last week. The family of Audrii Cunningham reported her missing last Thursday after she didn’t return to […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Republican dissenters sink a GOP ‘flat’ tax plan in Kansas by upholding the governor’s veto

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican plan to cut taxes in Kansas died Tuesday in the GOP-controlled Legislature when enough members concluded that it would favor wealthy taxpayers too much and upheld the Democratic governor’s veto. The vote in the state House was veto last month. The plan would have provided nearly $1.6 billion in […]

3 hours ago

Charges dropped against Florida family accused of attacking gay man in relationship with adult son