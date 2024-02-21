John & Shari VIDEO: Training for local firefighters ‘destructive’

Local fire departments have suspended their Diversity Equity Inclusion training.

“Anti-racism is a powerful collection of policies,” the training video said. “What racist or sexist ideas do you think about during the day?”

If firefighters failed the test after seeing the videos, it could’ve jeopardize their EMT licenses.

John said DEI training is “unbelievably destructive” and should not be brought back.

John continued sarcastically that medics were going to treat a man or a woman differently when trying to save their life.

Because of the push-back, the fire departments decided to suspect the training for a time.

