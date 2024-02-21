Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Mom arrested after Instagram post about 5-year-old daughter helping wax adult clients

Feb 21, 2024, 9:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who posted photos on Instagram that appear to show her 5-year-old daughter helping her wax adult clients for hair removal has been charged with child neglect, according to police records.

The Memphis Police Department received multiple complaints on Feb. 15 about a post with images of a young girl appearing to apply hot wax to the pubic area of adults, the Commercial Appeal reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

The woman said in the post, which has since been deleted, that her daughter had participated in the waxing of 24 clients over a span of time that exceeded eight hours, according to the arrest affidavit.

She was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with child neglect.

