Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after panel blowout on a flight over Oregon

Feb 21, 2024, 11:16 AM

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York St...

FILE - The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021. Boeing says the head of its 737 jetliner program is leaving the company immediately, paving the way for the aircraft maker to appoint new leadership at the troubled division. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing said Wednesday that the head of its 737 program is leaving the company in an executive shake-up weeks after a door panel blew out on a flight over Oregon, renewing questions about safety at the company.

Boeing announced the departure of Ed Clark, who had been with the company for 18 years.

Katie Ringgold will succeed him as vice president and general manager of the 737 program, and the company’s Renton, Washington site.

The moves are part of the company’s “enhanced focus on ensuring that every airplane we deliver meets or exceeds all quality and safety requirements,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Stan Deal wrote in an email to employees. “Our customers demand, and deserve, nothing less.”

In January, an emergency door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 over Oregon. Bolts that helped secure a panel to the frame of the 737 Max 9 were missing before the panel blew off the Alaska Airlines plane last month, according to accident investigators.

The shake-up comes after the head of the Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing — under pressure from airlines to produce large numbers of planes — is not paying enough attention to safety.

Boeing Co., which is based in Arlington, Virginia, also named longtime executive Elizabeth Lund to the new position of senior vice president for BCA Quality, where she will lead quality control and quality assurance efforts.

AP (New)

FILE - An orca swims past a recreational boat sailing just offshore in the Salish Sea in the San Ju...

Associated Press

To keep whales safe, Coast Guard launches boat alert system in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Photographer Matt McDonald had lived on Puget Sound for years, but had never seen a whale, so he was elated when he spotted a giant marine mammal just off Seattle’s waterfront one evening. The excitement was short-lived. As McDonald tracked the whale in his camera’s viewfinder, a state ferry that dwarfed the […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Cyclist in Washington state sustains injuries after a cougar ‘latched onto’ her

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman suffered injuries to her face and neck after a cougar leapt out and “latched onto” her while she was cycling with a group on a trail in Washington state, authorities said. The incident happened Saturday on a trail northeast of Fall City, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east […]

2 days ago

Evelyn Jefferson, a crisis outreach supervisor for Lummi Nation, stands at the grave of her son Pat...

Associated Press

Tribes in Washington are battling a devastating opioid crisis. Will a multimillion-dollar bill help?

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Evelyn Jefferson walks deep into a forest dotted with the tents of unhoused Lummi Nation tribal members and calls out names. When someone appears, she and a nurse hand out the opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone. Jefferson, a tribal member herself, knows how critical these kits are: Just five months ago, […]

6 days ago

super bowl parade...

Associated Press

Things to know about the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration

Gunfire erupted at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration Wednesday, leaving one woman dead and more than 20 people injured, including children.

6 days ago

Associated Press

Buttigieg visits interstate highway bridge in Pacific Northwest slated for seismic replacement

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday toured the century-old Interstate 5 bridge that connects Portland, Oregon, with southwest Washington state, a vital but earthquake-vulnerable structure that’s set to be replaced as part of a multibillion-dollar project supported by federal funding. The bridge — so old that horses were still a […]

8 days ago

FILE - Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention in Las Vegas on June 6, 2019. ...

Associated Press

Jeff Bezos sells nearly 12 million Amazon shares worth at least $2 billion, with more to come

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion. The Amazon executive chairman notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8. The collective […]

11 days ago

Boeing ousts head of 737 jetliner program weeks after panel blowout on a flight over Oregon