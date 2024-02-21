Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

United Airlines says after a ‘detailed safety analysis’ it will restart flights to Israel in March

Feb 21, 2024, 3:17 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it plans to resume flights to Israel next month, reviving a route that was suspended in October at the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The airline said Wednesday that it will start flights from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv with a stop in Munich on March 2 and March 4. United said it hopes to begin daily service on March 6 and to add a second daily flight as soon as May.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines also stopped flying to Tel Aviv after the war started and have not announced when service might resume. Germany’s Lufthansa and its affiliates Austrian Airlines and Swiss brought back flights to Tel Aviv in January, followed by Air France. Other European carriers have said they plan to restart flights to Israel this spring.

United said it conducted “a detailed safety analysis” and consulted security experts and government officials in both countries before deciding to resume the flights. The airline said it also worked with the two unions that represent its pilots and flight attendants.

The Chicago-based airline said it will evaluate whether to resume flights this fall to Israel from San Francisco, Chicago and Dulles airport outside Washington, D.C.

National News

Associated Press

Jimmy Carter becomes first living ex-president with official White House Christmas ornament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has another distinction to his name. The 99-year-old is the first of the U.S. presidents to be honored with an official White House Christmas ornament while still living. The ornament was unveiled Wednesday and is the latest in an annual series that the nonprofit White House Historical Association […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Feds accuse alleged Japanese crime boss with conspiring to traffic nuclear material

NEW YORK (AP) — A leader of a Japan-based crime syndicate conspired to traffic uranium and plutonium from Myanmar in the belief that Iran would use it to make nuclear weapons, U.S. prosecutors alleged Wednesday. Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, and his confederates showed samples of nuclear materials that had been transported from Myanmar to Thailand to […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Republican prosecutor in Arizona takes swipe at New York district attorney prosecuting Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican prosecutor of Arizona’s most populous county took a thinly veiled swipe at a Democratic counterpart in the East on Wednesday, saying it would be more secure to hold a man accused of stabbing two women in Arizona than to extradite him to New York City, where he is wanted in […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania’s high court throws out GOP lawmakers’ subpoena in 2020 presidential election case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court ruled Wednesday that Republican state lawmakers can no longer try to enforce a subpoena for election records they issued in 2021 in a quest inspired by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The court, in a brief order, dismissed three appeals […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A hearse and van sit outside the Return to Nature Funeral Home, Oct. 6, 2023, in Penrose, Co...

Associated Press

Colorado lawmakers vote to introduce bill to regulate funeral homes after 190 decaying bodies found

DENVER (AP) — On the heels of two egregious cases of funeral home owners mishandling bodies and cremated remains, Colorado lawmakers aimed Wednesday at trying to shore up the state’s lax regulations that failed to prevent the horrific incidents. A bipartisan House committee unanimously voted in a hearing to introduce a bill that would bring […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Third suspect in plot to kill Iranian American author on US soil extradited to face charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suspect charged in a plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist has been extradited from the Czech Republic to face charges, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Polad Omarov was arrested by Czech officials in January 2023, when charges were announced against him and two other men in the alleged […]

2 hours ago

United Airlines says after a ‘detailed safety analysis’ it will restart flights to Israel in March