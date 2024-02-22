Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Suspect firing gun at neighbor leads to SWAT standoff in Arlington

Feb 22, 2024, 7:05 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

arlington standoff swat...

(MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A standoff between an alleged suspect and SWAT is occurring in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Arlington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported a suspect was firing rounds at his neighbor’s house. He is barricaded inside and SWAT is working to negotiate a peaceful surrender, as of this reporting.

More on SWAT in WA: One woman found dead after shooting, SWAT standoff in Kent

The standoff is located on the block 115th Avenue Northeast, east of downtown Arlington.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

