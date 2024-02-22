Suspect firing gun at neighbor leads to SWAT standoff in Arlington

A standoff between an alleged suspect and SWAT is occurring in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Arlington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported a suspect was firing rounds at his neighbor’s house. He is barricaded inside and SWAT is working to negotiate a peaceful surrender, as of this reporting.

The standoff is located on the block 115th Avenue Northeast, east of downtown Arlington.

SWAT is on scene in the 23200 block of 115th Ave NE, Arlington. The roadway is closed. The suspect was firing rounds at his neighbor’s house. He is currently barricaded inside and SWAT is working to negotiate a peaceful surrender with him. Please avoid the area. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) February 22, 2024

This is a developing story, check back for updates

