Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says he’s seeking reelection

Feb 22, 2024, 9:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is seeking reelection.

In a video released Thursday, the first-term Republican senator announced his plans. He was first elected in 2018 in a closely watched race against then-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in North Dakota.

Cramer, a staunch Donald Trump ally, held North Dakota’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-19, and was previously a public utilities regulator from 2003-12 and a state GOP chairman.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an assistant engineering professor at the University of Jamestown, is running against Cramer. She ran unsuccessfully in 2022 against Republican Sen. John Hoeven and Rick Becker, a Republican former state lawmaker who ran an independent campaign. Hoeven won a third term.

North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL and Republican parties will hold endorsing conventions for statewide and congressional candidates in April in Fargo.

Heitkamp’s 2012 Senate victory was the last time a Democrat won a statewide election in North Dakota.

Democrats narrowly control the U.S. Senate.

National News

Associated Press

Bail is set at $4 million for an Ohio woman charged in her 5-year-old foster son’s suffocation death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge Thursday set bail at $4 million for an Ohio woman charged with murder in the suffocation death of her 5-year-old foster son. Pammy Maye, 48, of Columbus, also faces kidnapping and child endangerment charges in the death of Darnell Taylor, whose body was found in a sewer drain on […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Data from phone, Apple Watch help lead police to suspects in Iowa woman’s death

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — Data from an iPhone and Apple Watch helped lead police to suspects after a woman’s body was found in an Iowa lake, authorities said. Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter on Tuesday identified the victim as 20-year-old Melody M. Hoffman of Marion, Iowa. Her body was discovered Sunday at the Amana Lily […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Two men charged in Vermont murder-for-hire case to go on trial in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The two men from facing federal charges connected to a murder-for-hire plot that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man will go on trial in September, a federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford set Sept. 23 as the start date for the trial […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida gets closer to banning social media for kids under 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is on the verge of passing one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on minors’ use of social media after the state Senate passed a bill Thursday that would keep children under the age of 16 off popular platforms regardless of parental approval. The measure now goes back to the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 killed in chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed semitrucks in flame

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Two truck drivers were killed in a chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed several tractor-trailers in flames, according to authorities. The wreck happened Wednesday night after a speeding semitruck entered the parking lot of a welcome center off Interstate 95 near the Georgia-South Carolina line, said Trooper […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

HIV/AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent, known for her inspirational talks as a young child, dies at 39

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hydeia Broadbent, a prominent HIV/AIDS activist known for her inspirational talks in the 1990s as a young child to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with, has died. She was 39. Broadbent’s father announced her death in a Facebook post, saying she had died unexpectedly “after living with […]

3 hours ago

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota says he’s seeking reelection