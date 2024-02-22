Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 killed in chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed semitrucks in flame

Feb 22, 2024, 10:40 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Two truck drivers were killed in a chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed several tractor-trailers in flames, according to authorities.

The wreck happened Wednesday night after a speeding semitruck entered the parking lot of a welcome center off Interstate 95 near the Georgia-South Carolina line, said Trooper 1st Class Joshua Staff of the Georgia State Patrol. The truck slammed into a second tractor-trailer, setting off a chain of collisions involving six total vehicles.

The crash sparked a fire that spread to engulf all of the damaged vehicles, Staff said.

The drivers of the speeding semitruck and the tractor-trailer that it struck were both killed, Staff said. The drivers of the other vehicles escaped uninjured.

The State Patrol is investigating what caused the crash.

National News

Image: Dr. Candice Matthews, left, listens as Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds, right, with Darryl Geo...

Associated Press

Judge: Texas school legally punished Black student over hairstyle

A Black high school student's punishment by his Texas district for refusing to change his hairstyle doesn't violate state law, a judge said.

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hilary was not a tropical storm when it entered California, yet it had the same impact, study shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Hurricane Hilary was actually no longer a tropical storm but essentially had the same impact when its destructive remnants entered California last August, according to a new National Hurricane Center report. Damage from Hilary was estimated at $900 million in the United States. Three deaths were directly related to the […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bail is set at $4 million for an Ohio woman charged in her 5-year-old foster son’s suffocation death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge Thursday set bail at $4 million for an Ohio woman charged with murder in the suffocation death of her 5-year-old foster son. Pammy Maye, 48, of Columbus, also faces kidnapping and child endangerment charges in the death of Darnell Taylor, whose body was found in a sewer drain on […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Data from phone, Apple Watch help lead police to suspects in Iowa woman’s death

MARENGO, Iowa (AP) — Data from an iPhone and Apple Watch helped lead police to suspects after a woman’s body was found in an Iowa lake, authorities said. Iowa County Sheriff Robert Rotter on Tuesday identified the victim as 20-year-old Melody M. Hoffman of Marion, Iowa. Her body was discovered Sunday at the Amana Lily […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Two men charged in Vermont murder-for-hire case to go on trial in September

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The two men from facing federal charges connected to a murder-for-hire plot that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man will go on trial in September, a federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford set Sept. 23 as the start date for the trial […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida gets closer to banning social media for kids under 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is on the verge of passing one of the nation’s most restrictive bans on minors’ use of social media after the state Senate passed a bill Thursday that would keep children under the age of 16 off popular platforms regardless of parental approval. The measure now goes back to the […]

3 hours ago

2 killed in chain-reaction crash at a Georgia welcome center that engulfed semitrucks in flame