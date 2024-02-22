Close
NATIONAL NEWS

University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus

Feb 22, 2024, 2:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was a student on campus. The university cancelled classes Thursday and urged students to travel in groups.

Officers searching the area around the school’s Intramural Fields found the woman unconscious, not breathing and with visible injuries, the university said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. She was in a forested area behind Lake Herrick.

The university said foul play is suspected.

A friend had called University of Georgia police concerned about the woman’s well-being after she failed to return from a morning run at the fields, the university said.

The university said campus police are investigating the death in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

