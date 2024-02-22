Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Louisiana lawmakers advance permitless concealed carry gun bill

Feb 22, 2024, 3:21 PM

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Under a new era of ...

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Under a new era of conservative leadership, Louisiana’s GOP-dominated legislature will gather Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, for a special legislative session that could reshape the state’s criminal justice system and the public safety sector. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is one step closer to joining the list of states that allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit, as Republican lawmakers advanced legislation Thursday during a special session that was called to address violent crime.

Legislators also greenlighted a bill that would provide a level of immunity from civil liability for someone who uses a concealed firearm to shoot a person in self-defense.

The Senate approved both measures on party-line votes, sending them to the House, where the GOP holds a two-thirds supermajority. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has already signaled that he plans to sign the bills if they reach his desk.

Gun rights advocates have dubbed the measure that would allow adults 18 and older to carry concealed handguns without a permit as a “constitutional carry bill,” saying that current permitting requirements are unconstitutional. Those requirements include being fingerprinted and paying a fee.

“The Second Amendment is our God-given right to bear arms and defend our families,” said GOP state Sen. Blake Miguez, who wrote the concealed carry bills approved in his chamber. “No more begging the government to get permission to protect what’s ours.”

Miguez and other Republicans argued that criminals ignore gun requirements and that law-abiding citizens should be allowed to carry concealed weapons without a permit to protect themselves. Democrats say the measure could lead to more gun violence and jeopardize public safety.

Lawmakers are considering a slew of “tough-on-crime” policies during their short session. They include expanding methods for death row executions, harsher sentencing for certain crimes, restricting or eliminating the opportunity of parole for certain offenders and mandating that 17-year-olds be tried as adults when charged with a felony.

Twenty-seven states, including all that border Louisiana, allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, according to the U.S. Concealed Carry Association

Opponents of the bill pointed to Louisiana’s high rate of gun violence that they feel could worsen with the bill. The state had the country’s second-highest rate of gun-related deaths in 2021 with 1,314, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure includes suicides and homicides.

“This is by far one of the most dangerous pieces of legislation that’s about to pass out of this building,” Democratic Sen. Royce Duplessis said Thursday.

Duplessis cited a letter from the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police, which opposes the bill. The letter says permits are a “clear mechanism for tracking and regulating concealed firearms” and removing the process could “increase the likelihood of firearms ending up in the possession of those who pose a danger to themselves.”

Additionally, law enforcement officers worry the legislation could increase the number of dangerous situations they face. Police associations and organizations that have offered opinions on the bill have either taken a neutral stance or opposed it.

Louisiana has been close to enacting a permitless concealed carry law before. In 2021, the GOP-dominated Legislature passed a bill that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. At the start of this month’s special session, Landry told lawmakers, “Now, you have a governor who will sign it.”

Miguez’s bill would take effect on July 4.

National News

Associated Press

Prosecutors to seek retrial in former Ohio deputy’s murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff’s deputy charged in the killing of a Black man will face a retrial, prosecutors announced Thursday. The decision comes just days after a jury couldn’t agree on a verdict in Jason Meade’s first trial and the judge declared a mistrial, ending tumultuous proceedings that saw four jurors […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

4 charged in transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons. Two SEALs died in intercepting the ship

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Four foreign nationals were charged Thursday with transporting suspected Iranian-made weapons on a vessel intercepted by U.S. naval forces in the Arabian Sea last month. Two Navy SEALs died during the mission. The criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond alleges that the four defendants — who were […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

University of Georgia cancels classes after woman found dead on campus

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A woman was found dead Thursday on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was a student on campus. The university cancelled classes Thursday and urged students to […]

2 hours ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines passenger jet approaches to land at the Los Angeles International Airport...

Associated Press

Man accused of stabbing another passenger on a flight from Seattle to Las Vegas charged

A man who witnesses say stabbed another passenger on an airline flight in January told authorities he intended to kill the victim.

2 hours ago

Image: Dr. Candice Matthews, left, listens as Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds, right, with Darryl Geo...

Associated Press

Judge: Texas school legally punished Black student over hairstyle

A Black high school student's punishment by his Texas district for refusing to change his hairstyle doesn't violate state law, a judge said.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hilary was not a tropical storm when it entered California, yet it had the same impact, study shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Hurricane Hilary was actually no longer a tropical storm but essentially had the same impact when its destructive remnants entered California last August, according to a new National Hurricane Center report. Damage from Hilary was estimated at $900 million in the United States. Three deaths were directly related to the […]

3 hours ago

Louisiana lawmakers advance permitless concealed carry gun bill