Man killed in New York City subway car

Feb 23, 2024, 7:29 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A 45-year-old man was killed in a New York City subway car early Friday morning, police said.

The New York Police Department said the man was killed around 5 a.m. as he was riding a southbound D Train that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station in the Bronx.

Michael Kemper, the police department’s transit chief, said the victim’s fatal wound appeared to be from either a gunshot or a sharp object, and that medical examiners were working to confirm the exact cause of death.

Police initially said the man was shot in the torso but later described the victim’s injury as a “puncture wound.”

Officers found the man, a Bronx resident, unconscious and he was later pronounced dead at the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital.

Authorities said they are searching for two men and one woman who fled the train after the incident. Kemper said the three people were physically fighting with the victim before he was killed.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. Trains skipped the station during the morning commute.

The death came after a 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting at a different subway station in the Bronx earlier this month.

