1 dead, 1 injured in accident involving snowmobile near Leavenworth

Feb 23, 2024, 12:31 PM | Updated: 12:35 pm

Snowmobile accident leaves 1 dead, 1 injured.

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


One person is dead and another injured after an accident involving a snowmobile near Leavenworth Thursday afternoon.

At about 2 p.m., deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injured snowmobiler about 12 miles from the Eagle Creek Road SnoPark near Leavenworth.

Deputies learned from a snowmobile rental company that a rider said there had been an accident and two people were injured.

Deputies arrived, along with medics from the Chelan County Fire District 3, Cascade Medical Center, and Airlift Northwest.

By 2:45 p.m., medics began treating a 51-year-old woman with significant chest and leg injuries and a 14-year-old girl with leg injuries.

The 51-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies determined the two victims were on the same snowmobile when it left the trail, went down an embankment, went under a downed tree, striking the 51-year-old in the chest.

Both victims are reportedly from the Seattle area.

 

