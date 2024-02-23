Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California State University student workers vote to unionize, creating largest such union in country

Feb 23, 2024, 1:41 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Undergraduate student workers at California State University voted to join a union to negotiate better pay, sick time, paid parking and other benefits with the university, officials announced Friday.

The California Public Employment Relations Board said 7,252 student workers submitted electronic ballots between Jan. 25 and Feb. 22, with 7,050 voting in favor of joining the California State University Employees Union, or CSUEU.

Student assistants at the largest four-year university system in the country last April submitted a petition with thousands of signatures asking state authorities to approve their union election and organized get-out-the-vote campaigns at the university’s 23 campuses.

The university’s 20,000 student assistants will join CSUEU/SEIU Local 2579, which already represents 16,000 university staff members.

The student workers say they are underpaid and unappreciated. They get paid $16.25 an hour, which is the state’s minimum wage, don’t get paid sick leave, and are not allowed to work more than 20 hours a week.

“Many of us will only be here for four years. But we know that this isn’t just for us, this is for every student worker who comes after us,” Gem Gutierrez, a student assistant at Sacramento State, said during a Zoom meeting after the vote results were announced.

CSU Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Leora Freedman said in a statement the university respects the student assistants’ decision to unionize and “looks forward to bargaining in good faith with the newly formed CSUEU student assistant unit.”

Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry told the students Friday they are making history as the largest undergraduate student worker union in the country.

“I’m here to tell you that your victory will reverberate, inspiring change for millions all across the country as the next generation of leaders in our movement,” she said.

Emilio Carrasco, a junior majoring in Liberal Studies at California State University, Fresno, said he works 20 hours as an administrative assistant in the dean’s office of the Department of Education at his university. He gets financial aid and some help from his parents, but he still needs to work help pay rent and buy food.

He said he is lucky to only need one job but that other student assistants have two or three jobs to make ends meet.

“The CSU says that their goal is to help the student body to make sure they’re set up for success. But it’s kind of hypocritical in a way because they’re not paying many of the student assistants enough to even support themselves, to pay their rent, pay for food, pay for bills,” he said.

Last month, California State University faculty members reached a tentative contract agreement with the university the same day that nearly 30,000 professors, librarians, coaches and other workers went on strike. Members of the California Faculty Association suspended their planned weeklong walkout and returned to work the following day.

National News

Associated Press

Jury convicts Southern California socialite in 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was found guilty Friday of murder and other charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago. Authorities alleged that Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob, 8, […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer found guilty but mentally ill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with killing an Indianapolis police officer was found guilty but mentally ill Friday. Elliahs Dorsey, 31, of Indianapolis, was convicted of killing Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in 2020 while she responded to a domestic violence call. The jury, after 15 hours of deliberations over two days, also […]

13 minutes ago

Associated Press

8 men killed in a head-on crash in Central California near a farming area, police say

MADERA, Calif. (AP) — Eight men were killed Friday in a head-on crash in Central California near a farming area, police said. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened early Friday near the town of Madera, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside Fresno. CHP Officer Javier Ruvalcaba told the Fresno Bee that seven of […]

17 minutes ago

FILE - E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court, Oct. 23, 2023, in New York. Former President...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers seek to suspend $83M defamation verdict, citing ‘strong probability’ it won’t stand

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York judge Friday to suspend an $83.3 million defamation verdict against the former president, saying there was a “strong probability” that it would be reduced on appeal, if not eliminated. The lawyers made the request in Manhattan federal court, where a civil jury in late […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Small, nonthreatening balloon intercepted over Utah by NORAD

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small and nonthreatening balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States was intercepted by fighter jets over Utah on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD fighter pilots sent Friday morning to investigate the balloon determined it was not maneuverable and did not present […]

1 hour ago

FILE - This undated image released by the U.S. military's Central Command shows what it is describe...

Associated Press

Two Navy SEALs drowned in the Arabian Sea. How the US charged foreign crew with smuggling weapons

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Navy SEALs drowned last month while trying to board a vessel that was intercepted by U.S. naval forces in the Arabian Sea. On Thursday, federal prosecutors unsealed a criminal complaint against four foreign nationals they say were transporting suspected Iranian-made missile components on the vessel. The four sailors were later […]

2 hours ago

California State University student workers vote to unionize, creating largest such union in country