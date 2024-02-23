Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Lynnwood police arrest eight in Retail Theft Operation

Feb 23, 2024, 3:24 PM

Lynnwood police...

Lynnwood police make arrests at the local Fred Meyer. (Photo: Lynnwood Police)

(Photo: Lynnwood Police)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Lynnwood Police Department has had enough of retail theft and shoplifting.

To combat the problem, the department has conducted Retail Theft Emphasis Operations at some local retailers, which has led to eight arrests.

“One had an outstanding arrest warrant and another had just been released from juvenile jail that morning,” Marin McKay with the Lynnwood police said.

These most recent arrests happened last Wednesday at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer.

Items recovered by police included gourmet ice cream, high-end all-natural shampoo and conditioner and other hygiene-related products.

Retail theft is not just a problem in Lynnwood. It’s happening across Western Washington, including a series of recent store burglaries in Bellevue that netted thousands in designer purses.

Other crime: Police bust chop shop in Kent, recover stolen cars, weapons, drugs

But in Lynnwood, police are teaming up with retailers who need help.

“We plan on doing more operations like this in the future with other businesses in Lynnwood when and if they have the capacity to have us come out and help them a little bit,” McKay said.

The goal is to have a visible police presence to help stop retail theft and send a message to would-be thieves.

“This is not OK. Theft is not OK in any way,” McKay said. “Don’t do it in Lynnwood. Don’t do it anywhere.”

If you are a retailer in Lynnwood and need police help with theft, call Lynnwood police to arrange an Emphasis Operation at your business.

James Lynch covers police and crime for KIRO Newsradio.

