Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Feb 23, 2024, 3:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sullivan; Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sullivan; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.

National News

Associated Press

Jury convicts Southern California socialite in 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was found guilty Friday of murder and other charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago. Authorities said Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob, 8, while […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man charged with killing Indianapolis police officer found guilty but mentally ill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with killing an Indianapolis police officer was found guilty but mentally ill Friday. Elliahs Dorsey, 31, of Indianapolis, was convicted of killing Metropolitan Police Department Officer Breann Leath in 2020 while she responded to a domestic violence call. The jury, after 15 hours of deliberations over two days, also […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

8 men killed in a head-on crash in Central California near a farming area, police say

MADERA, Calif. (AP) — Eight men were killed Friday in a head-on crash in Central California near a farming area, police said. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened early Friday near the town of Madera, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside Fresno. CHP Officer Javier Ruvalcaba told the Fresno Bee that seven of […]

56 minutes ago

FILE - E. Jean Carroll leaves Manhattan federal court, Oct. 23, 2023, in New York. Former President...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers seek to suspend $83M defamation verdict, citing ‘strong probability’ it won’t stand

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York judge Friday to suspend an $83.3 million defamation verdict against the former president, saying there was a “strong probability” that it would be reduced on appeal, if not eliminated. The lawyers made the request in Manhattan federal court, where a civil jury in late […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Small, nonthreatening balloon intercepted over Utah by NORAD

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small and nonthreatening balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States was intercepted by fighter jets over Utah on Friday, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD fighter pilots sent Friday morning to investigate the balloon determined it was not maneuverable and did not present […]

2 hours ago

FILE - This undated image released by the U.S. military's Central Command shows what it is describe...

Associated Press

Two Navy SEALs drowned in the Arabian Sea. How the US charged foreign crew with smuggling weapons

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Navy SEALs drowned last month while trying to board a vessel that was intercepted by U.S. naval forces in the Arabian Sea. On Thursday, federal prosecutors unsealed a criminal complaint against four foreign nationals they say were transporting suspected Iranian-made missile components on the vessel. The four sailors were later […]

2 hours ago

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows