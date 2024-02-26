Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares mostly decline, while Tokyo again finishes at a record high

Feb 26, 2024, 12:11 AM | Updated: 1:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Monday, although Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index reached another record high.

France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.4% in early trading to 7,935.33. Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% higher to 17,428.37. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.2% to 7,691.62.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.4% to finish at 39,233.71. Markets in Tokyo were closed Friday for a holiday. The benchmark surged to an all-time high of 39,098.68 on Thursday.

In currency trading, the dollar edged up to 150.59 Japanese yen from 150.47 yen. The euro cost $1.0835, up from $1.0823.

The weakness of the yen is one factor attracting many foreign investors to Japanese shares, said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

He said investors were selling to lock in profits from recent gains in Chinese markets, which have rallied slightly after a months-long slump.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.5% to 16,634.74, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 0.9% to 2,977.02.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,652.80. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.8% to 2,647.08.

Earnings remain a big focus as a key indicator on where the U.S. and global economies are headed. Among the U.S. companies reporting results this week are home improvement retailer Lowe’s, discount retailer Dollar Tree, computer maker HP and electronics retailer Best Buy.

More economic data are due on consumer sentiment, inflation and the U.S. economy. An update on the pace of growth in the United States in the October-December quarter is slotted for Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve has been trying to tame inflation back to its target of 2%. Previous data on consumer and wholesale prices came in hotter than Wall Street expected. Traders now expect the Fed to cut rates in June instead of March.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 49 cents to $76.00 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 50 cents to $80.30 a barrel.

World

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions at the frontline near Avdiivka, an...

Associated Press

After 2 years of war, questions abound on whether Kyiv can sustain the fight against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The future looks bleak for war-weary Ukraine: It is beset by shortages in soldiers and ammunition, as well as doubts about the supply of Western aid. Ukrainian forces also face a Russian enemy that has recently seized the initiative on the battlefield. Two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion captured nearly a […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global stocks advance after Nvidia sets off a rally on Wall Street

HONG KONG (AP) — World markets were mostly higher on Friday after Nvidia delivered stunning results, setting off a rally in other technology companies that carried Wall Street to another record high. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down less than 0.1%. Germany’s DAX added 0.1% to 17,382.15 […]

3 days ago

The entrance sign to Meitarim Industrial Zone, near the Meitarim farm outpost in the South Hebron H...

Associated Press

Correction: ML–Israel-Palestinians-Settlers-Online Fundraisers story

JERUSALEM (AP) — In a story published Feb. 22, 2024, about online fundraising campaigns for Israeli settlers subject to sanctions, The Associated Press erroneously reported the amount of money raised by a campaign for David Chai Chasdai. It was over $31,000, not $2,500.

4 days ago

Newly recruited soldiers toss their hats as they celebrate the end of their training at a military ...

Associated Press

Desperate for soldiers, Ukraine weighs unpopular plan to expand the draft

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — When the Russian army mounted a full-scale invasion two years ago, Ukrainian men zealously rushed to recruitment centers across the country to enlist, ready to die in defense of their nation. Today, with Russia in control of roughly one-quarter of Ukraine and the two armies virtually deadlocked along a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) […]

4 days ago

Newly recruited soldiers shout slogans as they celebrate the end of their training at a military ba...

Associated Press

Desperate for soldiers, Ukraine weighs unpopular plan to expand the draft

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — When the Russian army mounted a full-scale invasion two years ago, Ukrainian men zealously rushed to recruitment centers across the country to enlist, ready to die in defense of their nation. Today, with Russia in control of roughly one-quarter of Ukraine and the two armies virtually deadlocked along a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street heads higher as Nvidia shines; Japan’s Nikkei 225 breaks 1989 record

Wall Street continued to push higher overnight and into Thursday morning as chipmaker Nvidia issued another strong earnings report, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark surged to an all-time high. Tokyo’s benchmark closed at 39,098.68 on Thursday. Its previous record was 38,915.87, set in December 1989 just before Japan’s bubble economy collapsed in the early 1990s. […]

4 days ago

Stock market today: Global shares mostly decline, while Tokyo again finishes at a record high