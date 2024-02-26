Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US airman dies after setting himself ablaze outside Israeli Embassy in Israel-Hamas war protest

Feb 26, 2024, 5:14 AM | Updated: 7:34 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he “will no longer be complicit in genocide.”

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell, of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

Bushnell had walked up to the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday and began livestreaming on the video streaming platform Twitch, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Law enforcement officials believe the man started a livestream, set his phone down and then doused himself in accelerant and ignited the flames. At one point, he said he “will no longer be complicit in genocide,” the person said. The video was later removed from the platform, but law enforcement officials have obtained and reviewed a copy.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement Monday, the Air Force said, “The individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night.” The Air Force said it would provide additional information a day after military officials complete notifying his next of kin.

The incident happened as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking the cabinet approval for a military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah while a temporary cease-fire deal is being negotiated. Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, however, has drawn criticisms, including genocide claims against the Palestinians.

Israel has adamantly denied the genocide allegations and says it is carrying out operations in accordance with international law in the Israel-Hamas war.

In December, a person self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta and used gasoline as an accelerant, according to Atlanta’s fire authorities. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest.”

__

Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

Wild weather’s coming: West readies for snow as Midwest gets a taste of summer

BOSTON (AP) — A powerful winter storm is expected to dump several feet of snow in parts of West starting Monday while much of the central U.S. will be basking in unseasonably warm conditions. Windy conditions are also raising the potential for fires in several states. The National Weather Service said Monday parts of the […]

31 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about border security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, J...

Associated Press

Biden and Trump both heading to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday, according to AP sources

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will make dueling trips to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Thursday after congressional talks on a deal to rein in illegal migration collapsed, according to people familiar with the plans. The visits underscore the central role immigration is going to play in the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends t...

Associated Press

Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency. The former president’s lawyers filed notices of appeal Monday asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh po...

Associated Press

Eagles’ Don Henley set to take the stand at ‘Hotel California’ lyrics trial

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial surrounding handwritten draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits is set to feature a star witness: Don Henley. The Eagles co-founder on Monday was expected to tell his version of how handwritten pages from the development of the band’s blockbuster 1976 album made their way from his […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City honors victims of 1993 World Trade Center bombing

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is marking the anniversary of the 1993 bombing at the old World Trade Center that blew apart a van parked in an underground garage, killing six people and injured more than 1,000. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is holding a memorial Mass on Monday […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 officers shot and killed a man who discharged a shotgun, police say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two officers in New York shot and killed a man over the weekend, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and his family to demand answers. Edward Holmes, 58, was fatally shot Saturday morning in Buffalo after police say he discharged his shotgun and officers returned fire. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia […]

3 hours ago

US airman dies after setting himself ablaze outside Israeli Embassy in Israel-Hamas war protest