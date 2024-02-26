Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Police ID suspects in killing of man on Bronx subway car as transit officials discuss rising crime

Feb 26, 2024, 8:47 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police identified three suspects in the killing of a man on a subway car last week, and transit authorities were set to meet Monday to discuss rising crime in the city’s transit system.

The NYPD said in a post on X on Sunday that they’re seeking Justin Herde, Betty Cotto and Alfredo Trinidad in the killing of William Alvarez on early Friday morning. The department’s post also included images of the suspects pulled from subway surveillance videos.

Police say Alvarez, a 45-year-old Bronx resident, was shot and killed after getting into an argument with one of the suspects on a D Train in the Bronx at around 5 a.m.

The death came after a 35-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded during a shooting at a different subway station in the Bronx earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the board of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the subway system, is also set to discuss the latest crime statistics for the system during its monthly committee meetings Monday.

Transit crimes are up 18 percent compared to this time last year, CBS News reports. Grand larcenies are up 22%, felony assaults are up 17% and the system overall is averaging about six felonies a day.

The NYPD has implemented longer, 12-hour shifts for police officers assigned to the subway system in response to the uptick in crime.

National News

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during a hearing of the Senate ...

Associated Press

Nation’s top health official to visit Alabama in wake of IVF ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending the nation’s top health official to Alabama for discussions with patients and doctors about the controversial court ruling that upended in vitro fertilization treatment in the state. The ruling by the Republican-controlled Alabama Supreme Court has unexpectedly propelled the issue of IVF into the presidential campaign conversation […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Alabama judge shot in home; son arrested and charged, authorities say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge remained hospitalized after he was shot over the weekend, and his son has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit, underwent surgery following Saturday’s shooting. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told news outlets the judge […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

A New York City medical school goes tuition-free thanks to a $1 billion gift

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City medical school will be tuition-free for all students from now on thanks to a $1 billion donation from a former professor, the widow of a Wall Street investor. Ruth Gottesman announced the gift and its purpose to students and faculty at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Monday, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio commission awards bids to frack oil and gas under state parks, wildlife areas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio commission awarded bids to frack oil and gas under state parks Monday, despite statewide backlash and an ongoing investigation into possibly fraudulent support. The Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission granted the mineral rights to several oil and gas companies, allowing them to frack for oil and gas […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters needed so much water that a Minnesota town’s people were asked to go without

HAWLEY, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters needed so much water to battle a huge grain elevator blaze that they had to ask the whole town to go without — even canceling school to conserve the water supply, officials said. The cause of the fire isn’t yet known; a fire marshal had arrived Monday morning. It took […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Primary apathy in Michigan: Democrats, GOP struggle as supporters mull whether to even vote

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rev. Steve Bland Jr. remembers the massive get-out-the-vote effort he helped mobilize four years ago, when pastors and community leaders spread out across Detroit neighborhoods, made phone calls and worked around the clock to encourage people to vote. He’s not seeing that kind of enthusiasm this time around. Madeleine Byrne, a […]

3 hours ago

Police ID suspects in killing of man on Bronx subway car as transit officials discuss rising crime