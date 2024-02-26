Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Merger of Kroger and Albertsons now in question after FTC files lawsuit

Feb 26, 2024, 9:59 AM

An Albertsons grocery store. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)...

An Albertsons grocery store. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

(Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and a group of attorneys general are taking legal action to block the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons. The deal, valued at $24.6 billion, has raised concerns about its impact on consumers and workers.

The FTC alleges that the merger would eliminate competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items. Consumers would have fewer choices for where to shop for groceries, potentially resulting in lower quality products and services. The loss of competition could also affect the availability of affordable goods for millions of Americans.

Union: History is doomed to repeat itself if Kroger-Albertsons merger happens

Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would diminish competition for workers. Grocery store employees would face the risk of lower wages, reduced benefits, and deteriorating working conditions. The merger threatens the ability of employees to secure better pay and improved working conditions.

Kroger operates thousands of stores across 36 states, including regional banners like Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Harris Teeter, King Soopers, Kroger and Quality Food Centers (QFC). Albertsons also operates thousands of stores across 35 states with regional names such as Albertsons, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Safeway and Vons. If the merger were completed, Kroger and Albertsons would jointly operate more than 5,000 stores and approximately 4,000 retail pharmacies, employing nearly 700,000 employees across 48 states.

Both Kroger and Albertsons are the largest employers of union grocery labor in the U.S. They actively compete for workers and often try to recruit employees from each other, especially in local markets where their operations overlap. Currently, most workers for both supermarket chains are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union.

Related news: Kroger, Albertsons selling QFC brand name, over 400 stores in $1.9B deal

The FTC’s administrative complaint and federal court lawsuit aim to prevent the merger pending further review. The concerns raised highlight the potential impact on consumers, workers, and the competitive landscape in the grocery industry.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor for MyNorthwest.

MyNorthwest News

Image: The login page for Airbnb website is displayed on a computer on May 8, 2021, in Washington, ...

Matt Markovich

Proposed 10% tax on short-term rentals closer to becoming state law

In a move aimed at addressing affordable housing, lawmakers may give municipalities the option of implementing a 10% short-term rental tax.

2 hours ago

lynnwood police kidnap...

KIRO Newsradio Staff

Gunfire exchanged near Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

An investigation is underway after police and suspects exchanged gunfire in Lynnwood.

2 hours ago

wsu president...

Frank Sumrall

WSU faculty call for president to step down amid school’s financial crisis

Professors at Washington State University (WSU) are calling for the school's president to step down amid the school's declining reputation and rising debt.

3 hours ago

machete...

Matt Butler, KIRO Nights

The tale of a local hero and his machete

Nafi Quatamin owns the Salena One Market in Tacoma. Like many small stores in the area, his market has been targeted for robbery.

4 hours ago

Image: Richard Sherman speaks on set of the Amazon Prime "TNF" pregame show prior to game between t...

Frank Sumrall

Richard Sherman waived right to appear in court Monday after DUI arrest

The retired Seattle Seahawks star was arrested for suspicion of DUI at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.

8 hours ago

Image: A Washington's Lottery sign is on display....

Steve Coogan

Good news in Washington: Lost cat found, winning lottery ticket discovered

A Tacoma family got its lost cat back after four years. In Lynnwood, a woman got a surprise when she remembered a lottery ticket she bought.

17 hours ago

Merger of Kroger and Albertsons now in question after FTC files lawsuit