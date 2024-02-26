Close
Alabama judge shot in home; son arrested and charged, authorities say

Feb 26, 2024, 12:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge remained hospitalized after he was shot over the weekend, and his son has been taken into custody, authorities said Monday.

Montgomery County Judge Johnny Hardwick, the presiding judge of the 15th Judicial Circuit, underwent surgery following Saturday’s shooting.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told news outlets the judge was assaulted, shot and seriously injured at about 1 p.m. Saturday at his home. The sheriff said the judge’s son, Khalfani A. Hardwick, 36, fled from the home and was later found on a highway and arrested without incident in connection with the attack.

“I am just asking that we continue to pray for the judge,” Cunningham said, al.com reported.

The younger Hardwick faces charges of first-degree domestic violence and possessing a firearm when forbidden to do so. He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention facility without bond.

Jail records did not indicate if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Johnny Hardwick, a circuit judge since 2001, is the current president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.

