Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

Feb 26, 2024, 1:05 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday.

Marshall confirmed no one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery.

“Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,” Marshall said.

He asked anyone with information to contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A spokesperson for the Montgomery Police Department referred questions to the attorney general’s office.

National News

Associated Press

Barrage of gunfire as officers confront Houston megachurch shooter, released body cam footage shows

HOUSTON (AP) — Body camera footage released by Houston police on Monday showed off-duty officers with weapons drawn as they confronted a woman who opened fire at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch earlier this month before she was gunned down. Houston police released footage from two of its officers who were at Lakewood Church […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Feb. 22 The Washington Post on the Biden impeachment inquiry Until this month, House Republicans referred to information provided by a “highly credible” FBI informant as the core of their case to impeach President Biden. This week, they quietly deleted any mention of that source […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

United Daughters of the Confederacy would lose Virginia tax breaks, if Youngkin signs off

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would end tax benefits for the United Daughters of the Confederacy — the Richmond-based women’s group that helped erect many of the country’s Confederate monuments — is on its way to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn’t said whether he supports it. The Democratic-led House of Delegates gave […]

2 hours ago

In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., i...

Associated Press

Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where nonbinary student was beaten and later died

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) — More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old nonbinary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day. Students and LGBTQ+ advocates held signs that read “You Are Loved” and “Protect Queer Kids” as they gathered […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Republicans say Georgia student’s killing shows Biden’s migration policies have failed

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Students at two Georgia colleges grappled Monday with the killing of a nursing student killed in a violent act that Republicans including former President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp blamed on the immigration policies of President Joe Biden. The killing of 22-year-old Laken Riley revived a theme — migrants committing […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Monday, reportedly causing no major damage or injuries, authorities said. The quake happened at 10:25 a.m. and was centered about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) north of Smiths Ferry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two smaller earthquakes followed in the […]

2 hours ago

Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office