Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee laws are unconstitutional, a judge says

Feb 26, 2024, 1:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DOVER, Del. (AP) — Laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status violate Delaware’s constitution and are invalid, a judge ruled in a lawsuit brought by a state elections inspector and a Republican lawmaker.

The laws are “inconsistent with our constitution and therefore cannot stand,” Superior Court Judge Mark Conner declared in a ruling late Friday.

Elections inspector Michael Mennella and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker showed by “clear and convincing evidence” that the laws were unconstitutional, the judge said.

Friday’s ruling follows a 2022 state Supreme Court decision that laws allowing universal voting by mail and Election Day registration were unconstitutional. The justices said the vote-by-mail statute impermissibly expanded absentee voting eligibility, while same-day registration conflicted with registration periods spelled out in the constitution.

“The words in our constitution have meaning, and they are given their plain meaning by the courts,” Jane Brady, former Delaware attorney general and former state GOP chair, said in a statement Monday. Brady represented Mennella and Hocker, having earlier joined Georgetown lawyer and current GOP chair Julianne Murray in challenging the vote-by-mail and same-day registration laws.

It is unclear whether state officials will appeal the ruling.

“For five years, this office has fought like hell to protect voting rights. We’re not stopping now,” Democrat Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said in a statement. Jennings plans to hold a news conference Tuesday.

Conner found that a law allowing in-person voting for a least 10 days before an election violated a constitutional provision stating that general elections must be held on the Tuesday following the first Monday in November.

“Our constitution provides only one such day, not any day or series of days the General Assembly sees fit,” he wrote.

State attorneys argued that the General Assembly has authority to enact voting laws, but Conner noted that the constitution says those laws must be intended to “secure secrecy and the independence of the voter, preserve the freedom and purity of elections and prevent fraud, corruption and intimidation.” The defendants failed to demonstrate how early voting accomplishes those goals, he said.

The judge also said that, under the constitution, voters can request absentee status only for specific elections at which they cannot appear at the polls. Under a 2019 law, however, a person who voted absentee one year because of the flu could continue to vote absentee in all future general elections, Conner noted.

Delaware currently has more than 20,000 permanent absentee voters, out of more than 770,000 registered voters.

State attorneys argued that Conner lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because Mennella failed to comply with requirements for transferring the case from a different court, but the judge refused to dismiss the case on a technicality. He also rejected defense arguments that the lawsuit was barred by the passage of time, and that the plaintiffs waived their rights to challenge the laws because they failed to do so when they were enacted.

The law allowing permanent absentee status for certain voters dates to 2010, when it unanimously passed the General Assembly. The Democrat-controlled legislature passed the early voting law overwhelmingly in 2019, with all dissenting votes cast by Republicans. The law was used in the 2022 general election, as well as a special election that year to fill a vacated state House seat.

House Democratic leaders described the ruling Monday as “profoundly disappointing,” while Senate Democratic leaders accused Republicans of “obstructing voting rights.”

“It’s a partisan issue in the General Assembly where Republicans have refused to support changes to modernize the Delaware constitution that would enhance the ability of Delawareans to participate in elections,” Senate Democrats said.

Republican lawmakers said they have no objection to early voting, but that allowing it requires amending the constitution. They plan to introduce such an amendment this week.

Democrats have tried repeatedly to expand voting access through legislation instead of amending the constitution, because constitutional amendments require two-thirds majority votes in each chamber in two consecutive legislative sessions. They have enough votes in the Senate to pass constitutional amendments without any GOP support, but not in the House.

Following the 2022 state Supreme Court ruling, Senate Democrats passed a constitutional amendment last year eliminating restrictions on absentee voting. The bill has not been put to a floor vote in the House.

National News

Associated Press

Family Dollar Stores agrees to pay $41.6M for rodent-infested warehouse in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family Dollar Stores, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc., pleaded guilty Monday to holding food, drugs, cosmetics and other items under “insanitary” conditions at a now-closed, rodent-infested distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas, federal prosecutors said. Family Dollar faced one misdemeanor count of causing FDA-regulated products to become adulterated while […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

A shooting claimed multiple lives in a tiny Alaska whaling village. Here’s what to know.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A shooting at a home in a remote Inupiat whaling village on Alaska’s northwest coast has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, but officials on Monday declined to offer more specifics, including the number of victims. “Last night, incidents occurred in Point Hope that resulted in the loss of lives and […]

30 minutes ago

Associated Press

Barrage of gunfire as officers confront Houston megachurch shooter, released body cam footage shows

HOUSTON (AP) — Body camera footage released by Houston police on Monday showed off-duty officers with weapons drawn as they confronted a woman who opened fire at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch earlier this month before she was gunned down. Houston police released footage from two of its officers who were at Lakewood Church […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Feb. 22 The Washington Post on the Biden impeachment inquiry Until this month, House Republicans referred to information provided by a “highly credible” FBI informant as the core of their case to impeach President Biden. This week, they quietly deleted any mention of that source […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

United Daughters of the Confederacy would lose Virginia tax breaks, if Youngkin signs off

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would end tax benefits for the United Daughters of the Confederacy — the Richmond-based women’s group that helped erect many of the country’s Confederate monuments — is on its way to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn’t said whether he supports it. The Democratic-led House of Delegates gave […]

3 hours ago

In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., i...

Associated Press

Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where nonbinary student was beaten and later died

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) — More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old nonbinary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day. Students and LGBTQ+ advocates held signs that read “You Are Loved” and “Protect Queer Kids” as they gathered […]

3 hours ago

Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee laws are unconstitutional, a judge says