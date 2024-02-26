Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Barrage of gunfire as officers confront Houston megachurch shooter, released body cam footage shows

Feb 26, 2024, 2:41 PM | Updated: 2:54 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — Body camera footage released by Houston police on Monday showed off-duty officers with weapons drawn as they confronted a woman who opened fire at celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch earlier this month before she was gunned down.

Houston police released footage from two of its officers who were at Lakewood Church as well as video from a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy. It showed officers crouching with handguns out amid the sounds of repeated, loud gunshots.

The gunshots rang throughout the church building as officers closed in on the source of the shooting. “Put the weapon down, now,” an officer can be heard saying before firing his weapon. Another officer cautioned, “she may have a bomb.”

Later, an officer reported over the radio, “Shooter is down. Looks like she’s got something strapped to her chest.” Another officer requested the bomb squad.

Police say Genesse Moreno, 36, entered the church on Feb. 11 between Sunday services with her 7-year-old son and began firing an AR-style rifle. Moreno did not reach the main sanctuary and was killed after exchanging gunfire with two off-duty officers. Two people were wounded in the shooting, including Moreno’s young son. He was shot in the head and remains hospitalized.

Images of the child, seen wearing orange pants and a yellow shirt, were blurred after he was wounded in the shooting. “We have a kid that’s down, about three bullets to his head” one officer reported on over his radio.

Paramedics were summoned by multiple officers, who requested help after seeing the young boy seen laying face-up on the carpeted hallway.

(backslash)Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the footage “may be unsettling to members of the community.”

“While we know there are unanswered questions, this is still an active investigation,” Finner said. “We will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to thoroughly examine all aspects of this incident.”

Police have told reporters that investigators were still trying to determine Moreno’s motive and learn more about how she obtained the AR-style rifle she used.

National News

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Feb. 22 The Washington Post on the Biden impeachment inquiry Until this month, House Republicans referred to information provided by a “highly credible” FBI informant as the core of their case to impeach President Biden. This week, they quietly deleted any mention of that source […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

United Daughters of the Confederacy would lose Virginia tax breaks, if Youngkin signs off

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation that would end tax benefits for the United Daughters of the Confederacy — the Richmond-based women’s group that helped erect many of the country’s Confederate monuments — is on its way to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who hasn’t said whether he supports it. The Democratic-led House of Delegates gave […]

60 minutes ago

In this image provided Malia Pila, Nex Benedict poses outside the family's home in Owasso, Okla., i...

Associated Press

Students walk out of Oklahoma high school where nonbinary student was beaten and later died

OWASSO, Okla. (AP) — More than a dozen students walked out of class Monday at an Oklahoma high school where a 16-year-old nonbinary student was beaten inside a restroom earlier this month and died the following day. Students and LGBTQ+ advocates held signs that read “You Are Loved” and “Protect Queer Kids” as they gathered […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Idaho, but no injuries reported

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude struck north of Boise, Idaho, on Monday, reportedly causing no major damage or injuries, authorities said. The quake happened at 10:25 a.m. and was centered about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) north of Smiths Ferry, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Two smaller earthquakes followed in the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An explosive device was detonated outside Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office over the weekend, he said in a statement Monday. Marshall confirmed no one was injured. He said the device was detonated early Saturday outside the office in downtown Montgomery. “Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion,” […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Delaware’s early voting and permanent absentee laws are unconstitutional, a judge says

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Laws allowing early voting and permanent absentee status violate Delaware’s constitution and are invalid, a judge ruled in a lawsuit brought by a state elections inspector and a Republican lawmaker. The laws are “inconsistent with our constitution and therefore cannot stand,” Superior Court Judge Mark Conner declared in a ruling late […]

2 hours ago

Barrage of gunfire as officers confront Houston megachurch shooter, released body cam footage shows