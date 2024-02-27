Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Israel is ready to halt its war in Gaza during Ramadan if a hostage deal is reached, Biden says

Feb 26, 2024, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — United States President Joe Biden said Israel would be willing to halt its war on Hamas in Gaza during the upcoming Muslim fasting month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some of the hostages held by the militants.

Negotiators from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar are working on a framework deal under which Hamas would free some of the dozens of hostages it holds, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week halt in fighting. During the temporary pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages.

There was no immediate Israeli reaction to Biden’s comments, released for publication early Tuesday.

The start of Ramadan, around March 10, is seen as an unofficial deadline for a cease-fire deal. The month is a time of heightened religious observance and dawn-to-dusk fasting for hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world.

Biden said Monday that he hopes a cease-fire deal could take effect by next week. During a pause, negotiations would continue over the release of the remaining hostages and the release of additional Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

“Ramadan’s coming up and there has been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out,” Biden said in an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

At the same time, Biden did not call for an end to the war, which was triggered by the deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

He left open the door to an eventual Israeli ground offensive in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, on the border with Egypt, where more than half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has fled under Israeli evacuation orders.

The prospect of an invasion of Rafah has prompted global alarm over the fate of Gaza civilians trapped there. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said a ground operation in Rafah is an inevitable component of Israel’s strategy for crushing Hamas.

Biden said Monday that he believes Israel has slowed its bombardment of Rafah. “They have to and they have made a commitment to me that they’re going to see to it that there’s an ability to evacuate significant portions of Rafah before they go and take out the remainder Hamas … but it’s a process,” he said.

___

Shurafa reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip.

World

Associated Press

Hungary’s parliament ratifies Sweden’s NATO bid, clearing the final obstacle to membership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament voted Monday to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, ending more than 18 months of delays that frustrated the alliance as it sought to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The vote, which passed with 188 votes for and six against, was the culmination of months of […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares mostly decline, while Tokyo again finishes at a record high

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Monday, although Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index reached another record high. France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.4% in early trading to 7,935.33. Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% higher to 17,428.37. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.2% to 7,691.62. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were […]

22 hours ago

Survivors and relatives of the victims pray, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at the site where a migrant boa...

Associated Press

Survivors and families of 94 migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy call for truth a year later

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Survivors and family members of victims of a tragic shipwreck a year ago that killed 94 migrants, including 35 minors, just a few meters off Italy’s southern coast, returned for three days of commemorations ending Monday, calling for truth and justice. A torchlight vigil on the beach where the ship was […]

1 day ago

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier fires an RPG toward Russian positions at the frontline near Avdiivka, an...

Associated Press

After 2 years of war, questions abound on whether Kyiv can sustain the fight against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The future looks bleak for war-weary Ukraine: It is beset by shortages in soldiers and ammunition, as well as doubts about the supply of Western aid. Ukrainian forces also face a Russian enemy that has recently seized the initiative on the battlefield. Two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion captured nearly a […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global stocks advance after Nvidia sets off a rally on Wall Street

HONG KONG (AP) — World markets were mostly higher on Friday after Nvidia delivered stunning results, setting off a rally in other technology companies that carried Wall Street to another record high. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down less than 0.1%. Germany’s DAX added 0.1% to 17,382.15 […]

4 days ago

The entrance sign to Meitarim Industrial Zone, near the Meitarim farm outpost in the South Hebron H...

Associated Press

Correction: ML–Israel-Palestinians-Settlers-Online Fundraisers story

JERUSALEM (AP) — In a story published Feb. 22, 2024, about online fundraising campaigns for Israeli settlers subject to sanctions, The Associated Press erroneously reported the amount of money raised by a campaign for David Chai Chasdai. It was over $31,000, not $2,500.

4 days ago

Israel is ready to halt its war in Gaza during Ramadan if a hostage deal is reached, Biden says