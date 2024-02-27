Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bellevue Police report ‘inconsistencies’ in rape allegation

Feb 27, 2024, 10:03 AM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Bellevue College...

Police investigate allegations of a rape in a restroom at Bellevue College. (Photo: James Lynch)

(Photo: James Lynch)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

UPDATE 2/27 12:30 a.m.

From Bellevue Police Blog: Detectives are still working with the reporting party to reconcile inconsistencies between the information she is reporting and the evidence found at the scene. Bellevue Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school or local community at this time. Police expect to release further information regarding this case in the coming days.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bellevue police report a rape at Bellevue College and the suspect is at large.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

The suspect is still on the loose, and police are combing this campus with K-9s and drones and checking surveillance video. They are looking for a suspect after a female student reported being raped at knife point in the L building.

The only details provided by authorities are that the suspect is a white male in his early 20s with brown hair, wearing a hoodie and possibly armed with a knife.

Other crime: Man is shot and killed on a light rail train in Seattle, and suspect remains on the loose

The main campus of Bellevue College is located at 3000 Landerholm Cir SE.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Bill Kaczaraba is a Digital Content Editor of MyNorthwest.

MyNorthwest News

An entrance to a Macy's store in the mall. (File photo: Ted Shaffrey, AP)...

Anne D'Innocenzio, The Associated Press

Macy’s to close 150 stores as sales slip, pivot to luxury with Bloomingdale’s locations

Macy’s will close 150 unproductive namesake stores over the next three years including 50 by year-end, the department store operator said Tuesday after posting a fourth-quarter loss and declining sales. As part of the strategy, Macy’s aims to upgrade its remaining 350 stores, with plans to add more salespeople to fitting areas and shoe departments, […]

56 minutes ago

maple valley horse killed...

Frank Sumrall

Maple Valley horse killed by gunshot wound, second incident last two months

A horse was found dead in her pasture in Maple Valley Monday with a gunshot wound to her forehead.

3 hours ago

renton shooting encampment...

Frank Sumrall

Two injured in Renton shooting at homeless encampment

Renton police said a male suspect fired at a tent, striking two people -- a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old.

8 hours ago

fake officer kitsap county...

Frank Sumrall

Fake officer pulling drivers over in Kitsap County

She said the fake officer was driving a dark, four-door Dodge Charger with a spotlight on the driver's side in Kitsap County.

19 hours ago

Cars drive across the I-90 floating bridge....

Nate Connors

I-90 in Bellevue to close at night this week for road work

The late work will have up to three lanes closed on I-90 east between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

22 hours ago

Port of Tacoma...

Kate Stone

Federal officials: Local ports at risk of “spy cranes”

Fears of "spy cranes" are brewing in ports in Western Washington and across the country as questions are raised over whether the Chinese-made equipment could be used in cyberattacks.

22 hours ago

Bellevue Police report ‘inconsistencies’ in rape allegation