Bellevue Police report ‘inconsistencies’ in rape allegation

UPDATE 2/27 12:30 a.m.

From Bellevue Police Blog: Detectives are still working with the reporting party to reconcile inconsistencies between the information she is reporting and the evidence found at the scene. Bellevue Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the school or local community at this time. Police expect to release further information regarding this case in the coming days.

ORIGINAL STORY

Bellevue police report a rape at Bellevue College and the suspect is at large.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day.

The suspect is still on the loose, and police are combing this campus with K-9s and drones and checking surveillance video. They are looking for a suspect after a female student reported being raped at knife point in the L building.

We are responding to a reported rape at Bellevue College. Suspect is a WM early 20s, with brown hair and wearing a hoodie, possibly armed with a knife. Call 911 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/R5SgNoFmJb — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) February 27, 2024

The only details provided by authorities are that the suspect is a white male in his early 20s with brown hair, wearing a hoodie and possibly armed with a knife.

The main campus of Bellevue College is located at 3000 Landerholm Cir SE.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

