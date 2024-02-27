Uber-like “surge pricing” may be coming to a fast food restaurant near you.

Wendy’s is expected to begin testing so-called “dynamic pricing” as early as next year.

Charging a different price for an item – at different times during the day – isn’t a new concept. But Wendy’s new AI-enabled menu changes would presumably happen more rapidly and flexibly.

For instance, prices might increase during rush hour or inclement weather. Customers might also get a price break when business is slow.

In an email, a Wendy’s spokesperson told CBS News that the changes “will provide great value and an improved customer and crew experience.”

Seattlites that KIRO Newsradio spoke to on their lunch break were skeptical.

“It would be confusing,” said Ravi Iyer. “It seems a little bit opportunistic.”

“I think it sounds like price gouging,” said Jordan Klakamp.

Tom Munro said he didn’t think there was technically anything wrong with the move but said he believes “It is a shady practice.”

Dan Fetzer sees one clear outcome. “They’ll look at when people take lunch, and they’ll drive the prices up.”

Fetzer was with a group of people, including Jason Todd, who were holding hard hats.

Todd pointed out that many of them share the same lunchtime. “So you’re going to charge all these guys who work hard for their money… and then you’re going to turn around, and during their break, you’re going to charge them more? For what- having a job that requires them to work certain hours?” he said. “That’s messed up.”

