Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

UC Berkeley officials denounce protest that forced police to evacuate Jewish event for safety

Feb 28, 2024, 1:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Leaders of the University of California, Berkeley, have denounced a protest against an event organized by Jewish students that forced police to evacuate attendees and a speaker from Israel for their safety after demonstrators broke through doors.

The incident Monday night “violated not only our rules, but also some of our most fundamental values,” Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Benjamin Hermalin said in a statement to the university community.

Minutes before the event was to start, a crowd of about 200 protesters began to surround the building, Zellerbach Playhouse, Christ and Hermalin said in their statement.

“Doors were broken open and the protesters gained unauthorized entry to the building,” they said. “The event was canceled, and the building was evacuated to protect the speaker and members of the audience.”

University campuses have been a hotbed of protest activity surrounding the Israel-Hamas war, which began following Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Israel’s responding assault on Gaza has killed 29,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Berkeley’s student newspaper, The Daily Californian, reported that the event was a lecture by Ran Bar-Yoshafat, an Israeli attorney and former member of the Israeli Defense Force.

The newspaper reported that protesters changed “Long live the intifada,” “Hey hey, ho ho, the occupation has got to go” and “Killers on campus.”

The campus group Bears for Palestine had posted on social media about the event, urging students to “shut it down.” Bears is a reference to Golden Bears, the name of the university’s sports teams. There was no immediate reply to an email seeking comment from the group on the criticism of the protest.

The event had been moved to Zellerbach because it was believed to be more secure than the original location and a team of university police had been sent there. But it wasn’t possible to ensure student safety and that the event could go forward “given the size of the crowd and the threat of violence,” the statement said.

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof told the San Francisco Chronicle that he could not substantiate reports of injuries, but he urged that any be reported to the university.

Christ and Hermalin said they respect the right to protest “as intrinsic to the values of democracy and an institution of higher education” but cannot ignore protests that interfere with the rights of others to hear and express their own perspectives.

National News

Associated Press

Reputed mobster gets four years in prison for extorting NYC labor union

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mafia member was sentenced Wednesday to more than four years in federal prison for his role in a long-running scheme in which he and others extorted funds from a New York City labor union, federal prosecutors said. Vincent Ricciardo, a captain in Colombo crime family, was also ordered to pay […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

New York lawmakers approve new congressional map that gives Democrats a slight edge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Legislature on Wednesday approved a Democrat-drawn congressional map that gives the party a modest boost in a few battleground districts, helping their candidates in a heavily contested election year when House races in the state could determine control of Congress. Lawmakers in the Democrat-dominated statehouse approved the […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Conservationist Aldo Leopold’s last remaining child dies at 97

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last remaining child of famed conservationist and author Aldo Leopold has died at age 97. Estella Leopold, a researcher and scientist who dedicated her life to the land ethic philosophy of her famous father, died on Sunday in Seattle after several months in hospice, the Aldo Leopold Foundation announced. “She […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Family that wanted to build world’s tallest flagpole to pay $250K fine for cabins

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The family that had wanted to build the world’s tallest flagpole in rural eastern Maine has agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty under a consent agreement following construction of more than 50 cabins without obtaining environmental permits from the state. The Board of Environmental Protection signed off Wednesday on the consent […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers try again to block Medicaid money from going to Planned Parenthood

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican lawmakers are once again trying to block federal health care dollars from going to the state’s Planned Parenthood clinics, this time weeks after the Missouri Supreme Court thwarted a previous attempt to end that funding. The Republican-led House on Wednesday gave initial approval to a bill that would […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Baby pig that was tossed like a football is adopted and pardoned at Louisiana Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A baby pig that was rescued after being tossed like a football near a Mardi Gras event in New Orleans was “pardoned” Wednesday and has found a permanent home with a Louisiana lawmaker. The weeks-old little pink critter — dubbed Earl “Piglet” Long, a play on the name of the […]

2 hours ago

UC Berkeley officials denounce protest that forced police to evacuate Jewish event for safety