Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ dies at 76

Feb 28, 2024, 1:02 PM | Updated: 3:08 pm

Image: Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012....

Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 2012. (File photo: Alex Gallardo, AP)

(File photo: Alex Gallardo, AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname “The Prince of Pain,” has died. He was 76.

Lewis, who revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham.

More on Parkinson’s disease: Mercer Island MD explains long-term health risks of viral infection, links to nervous system disorder

A regular performer in clubs and on late-night TV for decades, Lewis also played Marty Gold, the romantic co-lead opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, in the ABC series “Anything But Love” and the reliably neurotic Prince John in “Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men In Tights.” He re-introduced himself to a new generation opposite Larry David in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” kvetching regularly.

“I’m paranoid about everything in my life,” he once joked onstage. “Even at home. On my stationary bike, I have a rear-view mirror, which I’m not thrilled about.”

To Jimmy Kimmel he said: “This morning, I tried to go to bed. I couldn’t sleep. I counted sheep but I only had six of them and they all had hip replacements.”

Comedy Central named Lewis one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time and he earned a berth in GQ magazine’s list of the “20th Century’s Most Influential Humorists.” He lent his humor for charity causes, including Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back.

“Watching his stand-up is like sitting in on a very funny and often dark therapy session,” the Los Angeles Times said in 2014.

The Philadelphia’s City Paper called him “the Jimi Hendrix of monologists.”

Mel Brooks once said he “may just be the Franz Kafka of modern-day comedy.”

Following his graduation from The Ohio State University in 1969, the New York-born Lewis began a stand-up career, honing his craft on the circuit with other contemporaries also just starting out like Jay Leno, Freddie Prinze and Billy Crystal.

He recalled Rodney Dangerfield hiring him for $75 to fill in at his New York club, Dangerfield’s.

“I had a lot of great friends early on who believed in me, and I met pretty iconic people who really helped me, told me to keep working on my material,” he told The Gazette of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2010. “And I never looked back,”

More lifestyle news on MyNorthwest: Beyoncé’s controversial country hit is glossing over the bigger issue

Unlike contemporary Robin Williams, Lewis allowed audiences into his world and melancholy, pouring his torment and pain onto the stage. Fans favorably compared him to the ground-breaking comedian Lenny Bruce.

“I take great pains not to be mean-spirited,” Lewis told The Palm Beach Post in 2007. “I don’t like to take real handicaps that people have to overcome with no hope in sight. I steer clear of that. That’s not funny to me. Tragedy is funny to other humorists, but it’s not to me, unless you can make a point that’s helpful.”

Singer Billy Joel has said he was referring to Lewis when he sang in “My Life” of an old friend who “bought a ticket to the West Coast/Now he gives them a stand-up routine in L.A.”

Entertainment News

Image: Toby Keith performs onstage for the BMI Icon Award during the 2022 BMI Country Awards in Nas...

Associated Press

Country singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer

Toby Keith, a sometimes polarizing figure in country music who crafted an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger, has died. He was 62.

22 days ago

Image: Director/writer/producer Peter Jackson arrives at the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: Th...

Paul Holden

Weekend revelry roundup: Tasty treats, strange brews and more

Kicking things off is a busy day full of tasty treats and funky beats.

25 days ago

Image: Chita Rivera arrives at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York Cit...

Associated Press

Chita Rivera, pioneering Tony-winning dancer and singer, dies at 91

Chita Rivera, the dancer, singer and actress who won 2 Tony awards in a Broadway career that forged a path for Latina artists, died Tuesday. She was 91.

29 days ago

Image: Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together"...

Steve Coogan

Justin Timberlake announces tour and Seattle is one of his first stops

Justin Timberlake will make Seattle his second stop on his latest tour and play at Climate Pledge Arena on May 2.

1 month ago

Actor Alec Baldwin, speaks in Midlothian, Virginia, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Prosecutors announce...

Associated Press

Grand jury indicts Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set in New Mexico

A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico.

1 month ago

Cast members from "Succesion" (from L) US actor Alan Ruck, Australian actress Sarah Snook, Swedish ...

Associated Press

‘Succession’ dominates drama Emmys, ‘The Bear’ claims comedy and Quinta Brunson makes history

Succession” secured its legacy with its third best drama series award, “The Bear” feasted as the night's top comedy, and the two shows about squabbling families dominated the acting awards at Monday night's Emmys.

1 month ago

Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ dies at 76