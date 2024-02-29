Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Step into Spring with an Updated Bathroom from BathFitter!

Feb 29, 2024, 8:26 AM | Updated: Mar 1, 2024, 11:07 am

...

KIRO Radio and BathFitter Northwest are teaming up to give you the chance to win a tub to shower conversion for your bathroom (valued up to $11,000). Plus, they’ll provide up to $3,000 in their materials and labor for additional bathroom improvements such as toilet, sink, or lighting upgrades!

BathFitter Northwest provides bathtub and shower remodeling solutions that last a lifetime. Celebrating over 40 years of experience, they tailor each acrylic bathtub and shower to fit your specific bathroom.

Enter below starting Monday March 4th through Sunday March 31st.

Even if you don’t win, KIRO listeners are eligible to receive a $750 discount on all complete BathFitter projects. Just mention KIRO when you call 800-New-Bath or online at Bathfitternw.com/free-in-home-estimate/ when scheduling your free in-home estimate. Must live within BathFitter NW service area. Other restrictions may apply.

Accessories do not include excluding flooring and paint. Must be 25 years of age or older and a verified home owner to be eligible to enter this sweepstakes. Winner must be located in Bath Fitter Northwest service area. Other restrictions may apply. Products depicted in any contest images are not actual prize being awarded. See Sweepstakes Rules for complete prize and eligibility details.

 

Contests and Events

...

No Author

The 2024 Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!

4 days ago

...

No Author

The 2024 Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference

Are you ready for the next big disaster? If you cannot confidently say you, your business, or your community is, you may want to consider attending the Partners in Emergency Preparedness Conference happening April 2-4 in Tacoma.

5 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, August 30, 2024!

11 days ago

...

No Author

When Women Will – A Free, Hands-on CPR and AED Class

February is American Heart Month. You can do your part by showing your love by learning CPR and AED.

11 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see the Doobie Brothers at White River Amphitheatre

KIRO Newsradio and Seattle Sports are giving you a chance to win two tickets to see the Doobie Brothers live at the White River Amphitheatre on June 15, 2024!

1 month ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Enter to win a Big Game Watch Party at Tulalip Resort Casino!

Football fans! KIRO Newsradio and DraftKings Sportsbook at Tulalip Resort Casino have your chance to win an exciting big game watch party!

2 months ago

Step into Spring with an Updated Bathroom from BathFitter!