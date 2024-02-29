Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missing teen with autism found in New Mexico, about 200 miles away from his Arizona home

Feb 28, 2024, 6:35 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A missing teen with autism has been found in New Mexico — about 200 miles away from his home in southern Arizona, according to New Mexico State Police.

The 13-year-old turned up at a Walmart in Deming on Tuesday after going missing the night before from his family’s home in Tucson. In hopes of identifying the young man, authorities in New Mexico posted a picture on social media seeking the public’s help.

New Mexico State Police said that within minutes, someone recognized the teen from an earlier post by the Tucson Police Department. They confirmed Wednesday that the teen had been reunited with his family and was safely back at home.

“Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible by sharing, commenting, and spreading the word,” New Mexico State Police said in a social media post.

The family shared their gratitude for police and the community on social media. They have no idea how the teen was able to get to Deming.

“My mom woke up, and he was no longer in the house. The front door was unlocked, and he was just gone,” the boy’s brother, Mikel Desmond, told Albuquerque television station KRQE.

The family contacted police, searched nearby areas and created a missing person flyer that they shared online. As the hours passed, Desmond said he started to lose hope of finding his brother. He said even if someone would have given the teen a phone and told him to call home, he wouldn’t be able to because he can’t communicate verbally.

It was Tuesday evening when the family got the call from authorities in New Mexico after the boy had been checked out at a local hospital.

Desmond said his brother had turned up at the Walmart, where he tried to buy food and drinks but didn’t have any money. The teen then reportedly went to hide in the bathroom and was later found by law enforcement.

“It’s amazing how fast news can spread through social media,” Desmond said. “And we never would have thought that we would have had so many people reach out and ask ways they can help.”

The family drove three hours each way to pick up the boy and bring him home.

Tucson police said they are investigating the boy’s travels.

National News

FILE - This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential ...

Associated Press

What is Super Tuesday? Why it matters and what to watch

The biggest day of this year’s primary campaign is approaching as 15 states — plus American Samoa — vote in contests known as Super Tuesday. The elections are a crucial moment for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, who are the overwhelming front-runners for the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations. As the day […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Flames menace multiple towns as wildfire grows into one of the largest in Texas history

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — A cluster of wildfires that scorched the Texas Panhandle included a blaze that grew into one of the largest in state history, with flames moving with alarming speed and blackening the landscape across a vast stretch of small towns and cattle ranches. An 83-year-old grandmother from the tiny town of Stinnett […]

15 minutes ago

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a Pentagon press briefing at the Pentagon on Fe...

Associated Press

Defense chief on the defensive: Lawmakers to confront Austin on secret hospital stay

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will face Congress publicly for the first time Thursday to explain his failure to quickly notify the president and other senior leaders about his hospitalization last month for complications from prostate cancer surgery. He is expected to hear some sharp questions and criticism from members of the House […]

24 minutes ago

Traffic enter and leave mid-town Manhattan via the Queensboro Bridge, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Ne...

Associated Press

NYC’s plan to ease gridlock and pump billions into mass transit? A $15 toll for Manhattan drivers

NEW YORK (AP) — Between bridge and tunnel tolls, parking fees and the ever-present risk of getting a traffic ticket, it can already cost a mint to drive into Manhattan. Is forking over another $15 for the privilege of driving into the most traffic-choked parts of the island enough to finally get more people out […]

32 minutes ago

FILE - The execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution is shown as Security Institu...

Associated Press

Things to know about Idaho’s botched execution of serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech

KUNA, Idaho (AP) — For nearly an hour, Thomas Eugene Creech lay strapped to a table in an Idaho execution chamber as medical team members poked and prodded at his arms and legs, hands and feet, trying to find a vein through which they could end his life. After eight attempts Wednesday, the prison warden […]

34 minutes ago

FILE - Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Khark...

Associated Press

US adults fracture along party lines in support for Ukraine military funding, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia makes battlefield advances and Ukrainian soldiers run short on ammunition, U.S. adults have become fractured along party lines in their support for sending military aid to Kyiv, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Democrats are more likely to say the U.S. government […]

39 minutes ago

Missing teen with autism found in New Mexico, about 200 miles away from his Arizona home