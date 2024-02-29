Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall Street slips lower and bitcoin bounces higher

Feb 28, 2024, 11:19 PM | Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 1:12 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Thursday after a lackluster day on Wall Street, where selling of technology stocks pulled benchmarks lower.

In early European trading, Germany’s DAX added 0.4% to 17,675.93 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.2% at 7,970.51. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 7,646.99.

The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.2% lower.

A U.S. government measure of inflation favored by the Federal Reserve was due later in the day. Economists expected it to show an increase in January in a continuation of uneven trends from month to month.

In Asian trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index closed 0.1% lower at 39,166.19 after data showed factory output falling in January at the fastest pace since May 2020, although retail sales were stronger than expected.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2% to 16,511.44 and the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.9% to 3,015.17. The smaller index in Shenzhen surged 3.4% after regulators released new measures to support markets including closer oversight of financial derivatives.

But technology services company Baidu was down 6.6% after reporting its profit fell 48% in the October-December quarter due to higher spending as it strives to keep up with rivals in the artificial intelligence field.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.4% to 2,642.36 while the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 7,698.70. Bangkok’s SET lost 0.4% and the Sensex in India was up 0.1%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%,continuing its quiet and listless run since setting a record last week. The Dow industrials dipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.5%, a day after pulling within 0.1% of its record set in 2021.

Treasury yields also eased in the bond market after a report said the U.S. economy likely grew a touch slower in late 2023 than earlier estimated. The economy continues to defy expectations of a recession despite high interest rates meant to bring down inflation.

A 1.3% drop for Nvidia and 1.8% slump for Google’s parent company, Alphabet, were two of the heaviest weights on the market. They’re among a small group of Big Tech stocks that have been disproportionately responsible for the S&P 500’s run to records.

Helping to limit the market’s losses was eBay, which rose 7.9% after reporting stronger results than analysts expected. Axon Enterprise, the company that sells Tasers, body cameras and other equipment, also turned in a better-than-expected profit report, and its stock jumped 13.8%.

Coinbase gained 0.8% after rising more earlier in the day to continue its strong run as bitcoin’s price keeps rallying. New exchange-traded funds that make investing in bitcoin easier have raised interest in the cryptocurrency, with BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin fund alone quickly growing to $7 billion in assets.

Bitcoin’s price briefly topped $64,000 Wednesday for the first time since 2021. It’s pulling closer to its record of nearly $69,000 after rising more than 40% so far this year. It was trading at $63,385.00 early Thursday.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gave up 34 cents to $78.21 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the international standard, was down 40 cents at $82.16 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 149.75 Japanese yen from 150.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.0843 from $1.0834.

World

A child watches a video depicting the science fiction universe from a trilogy by Chinese author Liu...

Associated Press

How Chinese science fiction went from underground magazines to a big-budget Netflix show

CHENGDU, China (AP) — For a few days in October 2023, the capital of the science fiction world was Chengdu, China. Fans traveled from around the world as Worldcon, sci-fi ’s biggest annual event, was held in the country for the first time. It was a rare moment when Chinese and international fans could get […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall Street slips lower and bitcoin bounces higher

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after a lackluster day on Wall Street, where selling of technology stocks pulled benchmarks lower. U.S. futures were flat and oil prices fell. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.7% to 38,953.49 after data showed factory output falling in January at the fastest pace since May […]

1 day ago

Iranian women listen to their country's national anthem as one of them waves the national flag duri...

Associated Press

Many in Iran are frustrated by unrest and poor economy. Parliament elections could see a low turnout

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is holding parliamentary elections this Friday, yet the real question may not be who gets elected but how many people actually turn out to vote. Widespread discontent over the cratering economy, years of mass protests rocking the country, and tensions with the West over Tehran’s nuclear program and […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian stocks lower after Wall Street holds steady near record highs

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held near their record levels in a quiet day of trading. U.S. futures and oil prices fell. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged 0.1% lower to 39,230.50. Chinese markets fluctuated, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rising 0.2% to 16,825.00, while the Shanghai […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent after Biden signals Gaza cease-fire could be close

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas on Tuesday played down chances of an imminent breakthrough in talks for a cease-fire in Gaza, after U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed to pause its offensive during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan if a deal is reached to release some hostages. The president’s remarks came […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Hungary’s parliament ratifies Sweden’s NATO bid, clearing the final obstacle to membership

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s parliament voted Monday to ratify Sweden’s bid to join NATO, ending more than 18 months of delays that frustrated the alliance as it sought to expand in response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The vote, which passed with 188 votes for and six against, was the culmination of months of […]

3 days ago

Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall Street slips lower and bitcoin bounces higher